Growth of the Spermaceti Wax Market on the Demand for 2018 – 2026

Key Players

Spermaceti is a rare commodity obtained from the head of the bottlenose or sperm whale. That's why the genuine spermaceti wax is not much commercially available. The manufacturer of spermaceti wax adds some other chemical such as cetyl esters that have similar properties as spermaceti wax have.

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global spermaceti wax market are SER S.p.A., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., The Frank B. Ross Co., Jilin Tely Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Yunuo Chemical Co., Ltd., Oxford Lab Fine Chem LLP, JUSTICE DRUG CO., Nye Lubricants, Inc., QINGDAO SUN TECH INDUSTRIES & TRADING CO., LTD., Redox Pty Ltd, and Carbanio. Except them, many other industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in spermaceti wax. Hence, it is expected that the spermaceti wax market would grow positive during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The growing trend of grooming is expected to boost the spermaceti wax market as it is used in the manufacturing of hair wax known as pomades. Spermaceti wax is primarily/majorly used in the manufacturing of fine wax candles. The consumption of fine wax candles is very much in North America and Europe. Since fine wax candle is used on a large scale in North American and European culture, the spermaceti wax market growth chances are much higher in these regions. The Asia Pacific is also a major consumer of candles. In many festivals celebrated in India such as Diwali and Christmas, the use of candle is mandatory. In addition spermaceti wax is used in various other sectors such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and industrial lubricants and emulsion manufacturing. Spermaceti wax is used in soaps and other hygiene and personal care products. Also, spermaceti wax is used as food glazing or coating agent to protect and make food shiny. There are massive applications of spermaceti wax, but commercially it is not available in bulk. Thus, companies could focus on producing and exporting spermaceti wax across the globe, resulting in expanding their global presence in the spermaceti wax market. Therefore, the global spermaceti wax market is expected to have a positive outlook over the forecast period.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

