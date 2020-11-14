What is Accuracy and How it Affects Performance

Part 3 of 3 Parts Series

All mechanical devices and components have geometric and dimensional tolerances associated with their manufacture. It’s important to consider all possible tolerances for a system and evaluate possible errors, even when the tolerances aren’t at their maximum level. A device with maximum tolerance is a worst case that rarely occurs in practice. In addition, individual errors from separate components can contribute to a device’s total error.

Consider a 12-inch (304.8 mm) linear stroke actuator with a profile made from extruded aluminum. This actuator has linear ball bearing rails attached to the profile with a ball screw. The profile will have some manufacturing tolerances that relate to the size of a linear actuator’s features as well as the its bow and twist.

Linear bearing systems

also have tolerances related to the clearances between the bearing and rail. The parallelism between the rail’s base and ball will have tolerances as well. Additional components such as a linear motor also have specified tolerances.

The ball screw is the driving mechanism for this linear stage.

As expected, the ball screw and nut also have tolerances that primarily relate to backlash between the screw. In addition, the linear accuracy of the ball thread on the screw is also a source of tolerances.

The feature size tolerance of the profile for this linear stroke actuator is +/-0.0025 inches (+/- 0.0635 mm), so all feature deviations must fit within this tolerance range. This requirement means the profile thickness can vary by +/-0.0025 inches (+/- 0.0635 mm). In the worst case, the profile can also taper by up to 0.005 inches (0.127 mm) from one end to the other. One end of the actuator can also be up to 0.005 (0.127 mm) inches taller than the other. In addition, the height of the profile can vary by this same amount.

Each of the six degrees of freedom also has tolerances associated with it. Its orientation on the linear motorized table means that the Z axis tolerances include a twist tolerance of 0.005 inches (0.127 mm) for the actuator’s stroke in addition to the feature size variation. This tolerance means that one end of the profile can twist by as much as 0.005 inches (0.127 mm) relative to the other end.

Rotation of the actuator affects the X axis, which has also has a tolerance of 0.0025 inches (0.0635 mm) in each direction. The Y axis is affected by the actuator’s bow, which allows the profile to have arched shape from one end to the other. The bow tolerance can be as much as 0.0025 inches (0.0635 mm).

The next part of this discussion covers the process of mounting the ball bearing rail onto the profile. Assume for this example that a small clearance exists between the bearing rails and ball bearings once these components have been assembled. This clearance will typically be about 0.002 inches (0.0508 mm), which can’t be ignored since it adds to the total error of the system.

