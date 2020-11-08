Global Digital Games Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Behavior Interactive, Activision Blizzard, Asobo Studio, CCP, Changyou, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Digital Games Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Digital Games market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Digital Games industry. Growth of the overall Digital Games market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Digital Games Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Digital Games industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Digital Games market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Behavior Interactive

Activision Blizzard

Asobo Studio

CCP

Changyou

Cryptic Studios

4A Games

GameHouse

Electronic Arts

Gamelion

Konami

Microsoft

Nexon

Rovio Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment

Warner Bros

The Lego

GungHo Entertainment. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Digital Games market is segmented into

Digital

Physical Based on Application Digital Games market is segmented into

