Medical Nasogastric Tubes Market Forecast Emerging Growth Scenario With Impact Of New Innovations By Leading Companies Degania Silicone, RONTIS, BD, Cardinal Health, Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology

The nasogastric tube is passed through the nose and down through the nasopharynx and throat into the stomach. It is a flexible tube made of plastic and elastic, and it has bidirectional potential. Insertion of an organic tube helps to gain access to the stomach and its contents. These tubes are suitable for enteral feeding up to six weeks. An NG tube can also be used to put substances into the stomach, and so it may be used to place nutrients directly into the stomach when a patient cannot take food or drink by mouth. The tube should be anchored so that it points downward away from the nares. It is not brought up over the nose and anchored by tape over the bridge of the nose. This increases irritation of the nasal mucosa, impedes circulation and causes unnecessary discomfort. To avoid tension and drag on the tube, a pin and rubber band can be used to secure the tube to the shoulder of the patient’s gown or pajama top. Mouth care is of particular importance while a nasogastric tube is in place.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Degania Silicone Ltd. RONTIS BD Cardinal Health Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Fresenius Kabi AG Vygon SA Neomedic Limited Sumi Pacific Hospital Supply Co.,Ltd

What is the Dynamics of Medical Nasogastric Tubes Market?

The medical nasogastric tubes market has shown a significant evolution over the forecast period. The development of the medical nasogastric tubes market is due to the growing number of premature births. Premature babies have a limited supply of energy and nutrients, so they must receive sufficient nutritional feeds more often, without reducing their energy levels. Thus, nasogastric tubes are used to ensure proper nourishment for these babies. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, decline in mortality rate, and growth in the geriatric population are further boosting the demand for medical nasogastric tubes in the market. Pediatric and geriatric hospitalized patients frequently require a nasogastric tube embedded to control enteral feeding, medications, or gastric decompression.

What is the SCOPE of Medical Nasogastric Tubes Market?

The “Medical Nasogastric Tubes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of medical devices in the healthcare industry, with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. This report outlines the medical nasogastric tubes market with detailed market segmentation by product, patient, and end-user. The medical nasogastric tubes market is expected to witness high development during the forecast period. The report focusses on the vital statistics on the market status of the key players in the medical nasogastric tubes market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The market is segmented based on the product, patient, and end-user. Based on the product, the segmentation of the market is levin catheter, dobohoff tube, sengstaken-blakemore tube, and others. Based on the patient, the segmentation of the market is paedatric and adult. Based on end-user, segmentation of the market is into hospitals, clinics, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Workplace Stress Management Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting the medical nasogastric tubes market from both the demand and supply side. Additionally, it assesses market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The report also comprises a precise PEST analysis for all five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the medical nasogastric tubes market in these regions.

