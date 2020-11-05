Telehealth Technology Market Disclosing Latest Advancement, Updates And Incisive Outlook To 2027 -Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cerner Corporation,Siemens

Sameer Joshi

Telehealth connects patients to essential healthcare services through remote monitoring, video conferencing, electronic consultations, and wireless communications. Telehealth (e-health) supports the delivery and assistance of health and health-related services, which involves medical care, patient education, health information services, and self-care via telecommunications and digital communication technologies. Telehealth aims to make healthcare accessible by providing clinical access to people who reside in remote or isolated areas. Telehealth necessitates the use of hardware, software, connectivity, attainment, storage, and retrieval of data display. Simultaneously, the health care providers have to be trained, with customizations, self-sustaining, and follow all the regulations to be future-ready.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medtronic GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Cerner Corporation Siemens Cisco Systems, Inc. Teladoc Health Inc. American Well AMC Health MDLIVE Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Telehealth Technology Market?

The rising demand for healthcare services for cancer, diabetes, and other diseases; and shortage of physicians will spur the demand of the telehealth technology market. However, privacy and security concerns and stringent government rules for telehealth services are the major factors which may restraint the growth of the market in the forecasted period. Additionally, need to expand healthcare access, advancements in telecommunications, and government support and raising awareness will boost the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

What is the SCOPE of Telehealth Technology Market?

The “Global Telehealth Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of telehealth technology market with detailed market segmentation the component, mode of delivery, modality, application, end-users and geography. The global telehealth technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading telehealth technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global telehealth technology market is segmented on the component, mode of delivery, modality, application, and end-users. Based on component, the global telehealth technology market is segmented into services, hardware and software. Based on mode of delivery, the global telehealth technology market is segmented into web/app-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. Based on modality, the global telehealth technology market is segmented into store-and-forward (asynchronous), real-time (synchronous), and remote patient monitoring. Based on application, the global telehealth technology market is segmented into teleradiology, tele-consultation, tele-ICU, tele-stroke, tele-psychiatry, tele-dermatology, and others. Based on the end-users, the telehealth technology market is segmented providers, payers, patients, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Workplace Stress Management Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting telehealth technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the telehealth technology market in these regions.

