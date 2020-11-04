Digital Diabetes Management Market is Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR 22.5% by 2025 & Top Key Players are Abbott laboratories,ACON Laboratories,Inc.,Bayer AG,Becton,Dickinson and Company

The global digital diabetes management market was valued at $3,375.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $17,118.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.5% from 2019 to 2026. Diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic disease that occurs due to malfunctioning of pancreas. The condition arises when pancreas do not produce enough insulin, or the body is unable to effectively utilize the insulin that has been produced. As per the data published by WHO, in 2018, the number of people suffering with diabetes has significantly risen from 108 million in 1980 to approximately 422 million in 2014. The prevalence of diabetes across the glove has increased from 4.7% to 8.5%. In 2016, around 1.6 million deaths occurred due to diabetes. Thus, it is essential to manage diabetes in order to maintain blood sugar levels in the human body.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Abbott laboratories ACON Laboratories Inc. Bayer AG Becton Dickinson and Company Dexcom Inc F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Johnson and Johnson Medtronic Plc Novo Nordisk A/S Terumo corporation.

Diabetes management includes measuring & recording blood sugar levels, measuring carbohydrate intake, along with tracking exercises and day-to-day activities. Thus, tracking these activities digitally offers continuous patient monitoring allowing the patients as well as physicians to better diagnose the current condition and suggest medications accordingly.

Prominent players in the market have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, product approvals and product launching for maintaining their share in the global digital diabetes management thereby addressing the evolving healthcare needs amongst the patients and healthcare providers.

The global digital diabetes management market is segmented based on type, product and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into Handheld Devices and Wearable Devices. Based on product, the digital diabetes management market divided into Continuous blood glucose monitoring systems, Smart Glucose Meter, Smart Insulin Pumps, Smart Insulin Pens and Apps. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

