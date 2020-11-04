Global Robotic Surgery Market 2026: Challengers’ Is Threat To Face For Key Vendors Worldwide

Global “Robotic Surgery Market” report provides qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown, revenue, and growth rate by important segments. The Robotic Surgery market report provides a competitive landscape of major players with the current industry scenario, market concentration status. The report study explores the information on production, consumption, export, and import of Robotic Surgery market in each region.

The global Robotic Surgery market was valued at US$ 4.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.2 Bn in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Global Robotic Surgery Market Report focuses on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).

Global Robotic Surgery market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.

Global Robotic Surgery Market Analysis by Key Players:

Intuitive Surgical (US)

Stryker (US)

and Mazor Robotics (US). Other players involved in this market are Hansen Medical (US)

Smith & Nephew (UK)

THINK Surgical (US)

Medrobotics (US)

Medtech (France)

Renishaw (UK)

and. TransEnterix (US)

By product type:

By Component (Instruments & Accessories, Robotic Systems, Services)

By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

By applications/end users:

General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

NeuroSurgery

Urological Surgery

Other Surgery

COVID-19 Impact on Robotic Surgery Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Robotic Surgery Market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Robotic Surgery has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Robotic Surgery Market.

Table of Contents:

Robotic Surgery Market Overview Global Robotic Surgery Market Competition by Manufacturers Global Robotic Surgery Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019) Global Robotic Surgery Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019) Global Robotic Surgery Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Global Robotic Surgery Market Analysis by Application Global Robotic Surgery Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Robotic Surgery Manufacturing Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Global Robotic Surgery Market Forecast (2019-2026) Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix

