Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Companies Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2024

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global medical nonwoven disposables market was valued at US $ 14.4 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 4% from 2020 to 2028. Medical nonwoven disposables are highly essential products in the healthcare field. Increase in popularity of these products has been observed as they provide better hygiene condition and reduce the contamination. Nonwoven products have many advantages over woven products. Different types of medical nonwoven disposables provided by major manufacturers include surgical gown, face mask, drapes, surgeon caps, and bandages. The growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market can be attributed to rise in number of surgical procedures globally and more efficiency over woven products. North America dominated the global medical nonwoven disposables market in 2019 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured health care industry, early new product adoption, high penetration rate for medical nonwoven disposables, and presence of major players are expected to drive the market in North America. Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for medical nonwoven disposables, expanding at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing Preference for Dental Implants and Rise in Disposable Income to Drive Market

Rise in the number of surgeries is increasing the demand for medical nonwoven disposables, especially products such as surgical drapes. According to CDC, 32% of all live births in the US were cesarean deliveries. Cesarean section is one of the most common procedures performed in the European Union (EU). In 2017, this procedure was performed 1.4 million times in the EU. However, rapid uptake of these products is anticipated in the near future.

Governments have taken initiatives to increase the use of technology in the manufacturing process. For instance, the Government of India 100% FDI in automation process for the technical textile segment. This has increased participation from leading nonwoven medical disposables manufacturers in the country. Rise in disposable income in developing countries is expected to fuel the growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market. Affordability of high-end products has also increased in developing countries. Higher disposable income in China, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam are likely to increase the market in these countries.

Surgical Products to Witness High Demand

In terms of product, the global medical nonwoven disposables market has been segmented into surgical products, wound dressings, and incontinence products. The surgical products segment has been classified into drapes, gowns, caps, masks, and others. The wound dressings segment has been categorized into bandages, tapes, post-operative wound dressings, operative wound dressings, and dressing pads. The incontinence products segment has been bifurcated into under pads and diapers. Technological advancements in healthcare is a major factor driving the surgical products segment. Drapes are widely used surgical products, followed by gowns. The gowns, caps, and masks sub-segments are expected to expand at high CAGRs during the forecast period.

Polypropylene to be Preferred Material in Manufacture of Medical Nonwoven Disposables

Based on material, the global medical nonwoven disposables market has been segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, acetate, rayon, polyamides & polyesters, acrylic, and others. The polypropylene segment accounted for largest share of the global market in 2019. The segment is projected to be driven by increase in adoption of medical nonwoven disposables in developing countries such as India, Brazil, China, and the Philippines. The polyethylene segment is anticipated to account for the second largest market share during the forecast period. The segment is expected to be propelled by increase in demand due to cost effectiveness of the material in the manufacture of medical nonwoven disposables. For instance, the demand for smart fibers for the treatment of wounds and ulcers is rising.

Hospitals to be Major End User

In terms of end user, the global medical nonwoven disposables market has been segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, consumer & home healthcare, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals was the largest segment of the market in terms of revenue in 2019, followed by ambulatory surgical centers and nursing homes. The demand for technologically advanced medical nonwoven disposables is high in ambulatory surgical centers, as these provide increased barriers against contaminants and help in containing spread of infection. Additionally, rise in number of surgical and treatment procedures such as wound dressing, which are conducted in ambulatory surgical centers fuel the growth of the segment. Currently, there are approximately 5,400 Medicare certified ambulatory surgical centers in the U.S. Nursing centers in developing countries are rapidly using nonwoven medical disposables to prevent spread of infections. Rise in awareness regarding personal hygiene is expected to boost the growth of the consumer & home healthcare segment during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global medical nonwoven disposables market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global medical nonwoven disposables market in 2019, followed by Europe. The increase in number of mergers & acquisitions and technological advancements are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market in the region. Europe was the second largest market in terms of revenue in 2019. The market in the region is driven by increase in number of surgical procedures and rise in adoption of medical nonwoven disposables. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to increase in disposable income and rise in population in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Surge in government expenditure on health care is also a major factor boosting the growth of the medical nonwoven disposables market in Asia Pacific. International trade development and improving economic condition across countries in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to augment the market during the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

The global medical nonwoven disposables market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann AG, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Medtronic plc, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Essity AB, and Domtar Corporation.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Segmentation

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by Product

Surgical ProductsDrapesGownsCapsMasksOthers

Wound DressingsBandagesTapesPost-operative Wound DressingsOperative Wound DressingsDressing Pads

Incontinence ProductsUnder PadsDiapers

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Acetate

Rayon

Polyamides & Polyesters

Acrylic

Others

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Consumer & Home Healthcare

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by Region

North AmericaUSCanada

EuropeGermanyUKFranceItalySpainRest of Europe

Asia Pacific ChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandRest of Asia Pacific

Latin AmericaBrazilMexicoRest of Latin America

Middle East & AfricaGCC CountriesSouth AfricaRest of Middle East & Africa

