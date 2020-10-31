Growing Focus on R&D Likely to Accelerate the Growth of the Denatured Spirits Market 2018 – 2026

In this report, the global Denatured Spirits market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Some of the key players operating in the global Denatured Spirits market are Mizkan America, Inc., MGP Ingredients, Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc., among others. The global denatured spirits market has advanced on the foundation of new product innovations and will continue to grow the same way during the period of forecast.

Key Developments across the Globe:

The U.S. FDA has listed what can legally constitute denatured spirits. Approval from FDA for the use of certain food ingredients such as denatured spirits is one of the primary drivers of the market. Multiple products launches have also been witnessed in the denatured spirits market. For instance, in March 2015, Mizkan America, Inc., a Japanese company that works in the production of vinegar, mustards, denatured spirits and more, announced that the company's food ingredients division had added Moonshine White Whisky to its product line of denatured spirits. The Moonshine White Whiskey contains 40% alcohol and is a bright, unaged whiskey. It has a shelf-life of 12 months without any refrigeration. It is available in 55-gallon drums. The product is ideal for use in sauces, food dressings, soups and more. It provides a distinctive flavor to finished products.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the fastest growth owing to the increasing population and growing per capita income, mainly in countries like China. More people are prone to try new premium products in countries like China and India.

In Europe, the regulatory policies and guidelines are assisting the market in there. The approval for the use of denatured spirits in food and beverages, production of dyes and flavors for application in foods have made Europe, a steady market for denatured spirits for the forecast period.

