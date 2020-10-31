Defence Logistics Information Systems Market Outlook, Segmentation, Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

coronavirus News Science Technologies Uncategorized

Logistics information systems are a system of records and reports used to aggregate, analyze, validate, and display data from all logistics systems to make logistics decisions and manage the supply chain. The defense logistics information system provides standardized logistics processes across the defense supply chain. The growing demand for operational efficiency is one of the major factor supporting the growth of defense logistics information system market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Defence logistics information systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The List of Companies:
1. AURA, s.r.o.
2. CGI Inc
3. Engage Technical Solutions Ltd
4. FUJITSU
5. Indra Sistemas, S.A
6. Lockheed Martin Corporation
7. SAP
8. Sopra Steria
9. Tapestry Solutions
10. TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited
The global Defence logistics information systems market is segmented on the basis of deployment and application. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on on-premise and cloud. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as asset management, warehouse management, reporting and analytics, and others.
The growing focus towards operational efficiency, growing adoption of digital technology, and increasing focus towards saving time and money are the major factors supporting the defense logistics information systems market’s growth. However, cybersecurity concerns and lack of IT infrastructure might hinder the development of the defense logistics information systems market. The growing popularity of cloud-based solutions is creating business opportunities for the companies operating in the market to achieve a strong market position.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Defence logistics information systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Defence logistics information systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

