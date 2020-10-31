Defence Logistics Information Systems Market Outlook, Segmentation, Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

The List of Companies:

1. AURA, s.r.o.

2. CGI Inc

3. Engage Technical Solutions Ltd

4. FUJITSU

5. Indra Sistemas, S.A

6. Lockheed Martin Corporation

7. SAP

8. Sopra Steria

9. Tapestry Solutions

10. TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited

The global Defence logistics information systems market is segmented on the basis of deployment and application. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on on-premise and cloud. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as asset management, warehouse management, reporting and analytics, and others.

The growing focus towards operational efficiency, growing adoption of digital technology, and increasing focus towards saving time and money are the major factors supporting the defense logistics information systems market’s growth. However, cybersecurity concerns and lack of IT infrastructure might hinder the development of the defense logistics information systems market. The growing popularity of cloud-based solutions is creating business opportunities for the companies operating in the market to achieve a strong market position.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Defence logistics information systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Defence logistics information systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.