The Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% by 2025. Increasing ageing aircraft fields, continuous aircraft up gradation in various regions, increasing continuous modification of interior cabin, increasing number of aircraft deliveries coupled rising passenger traffic across globe which creates demand for up gradation of aviation maintenance software, growing passenger traffic and cargo flight moments, increasing technological advancement in field of aviation, expansion of low cost carriers at fast pace are some of the key factors to develop the growth of the market.

North America region is expected to hold more market share by region owing to presence of various aircraft manufacturers and increasing spending on ageing and replacing fleets and demand from military and defense are supporting the regional dominance.

High maintenance cost, complexity of old aircrafts, and lack of players in certain region has turned out as main challenge for the market. Growing markets in emerging nations with expanding aircraft moments are growing significant growth in future.

The market by aircraft type is dominated by narrow body aircraft type owing to various factors like rise in aircraft moments for various region and growing passenger use for commercial purpose are supporting the segment dominance.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Delta TechOps (Delta Corporation Ltd.), AAR Corporation, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Ltd. and Lufthansa Technik AG among others.

