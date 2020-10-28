Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2020-2026 | BASF, Kao, Nippon Shokubai

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market.

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: BASF, Kao, Nippon Shokubai, Evonik Industries, LG Chem, Sanyo Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Songwon, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals, Yixing Danson, Nuoer, Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid, Archer Daniels Midland, Acuro Organics, Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical, Emerging Technologies, Shandong Haoyue New Materials Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Types: Sodium polyacrylate

Polysaccharides

Polyacrylamide copolymer

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polyvinyl alcohol

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Applications: Agriculture

Personal care

Medical

Building & construction

Packaging



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market

Table Of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sodium polyacrylate

1.4.3 Polysaccharides

1.4.4 Polyacrylamide copolymer

1.4.5 Polylactic acid (PLA)

1.4.6 Polyvinyl alcohol

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Agriculture

1.5.3 Personal care

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Building & construction

1.5.6 Packaging

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) by Country

6.1.1 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 Kao

11.2.1 Kao Corporation Information

11.2.2 Kao Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Kao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Kao Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Products Offered

11.2.5 Kao Related Developments

11.3 Nippon Shokubai

11.3.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

11.3.2 Nippon Shokubai Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Nippon Shokubai Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Nippon Shokubai Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Products Offered

11.3.5 Nippon Shokubai Related Developments

11.4 Evonik Industries

11.4.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

11.4.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Evonik Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Evonik Industries Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Products Offered

11.4.5 Evonik Industries Related Developments

11.5 LG Chem

11.5.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

11.5.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 LG Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 LG Chem Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Products Offered

11.5.5 LG Chem Related Developments

11.6 Sanyo Chemical

11.6.1 Sanyo Chemical Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sanyo Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Sanyo Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sanyo Chemical Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Products Offered

11.6.5 Sanyo Chemical Related Developments

11.7 Formosa Plastics

11.7.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

11.7.2 Formosa Plastics Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Formosa Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Formosa Plastics Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Products Offered

11.7.5 Formosa Plastics Related Developments

11.8 Songwon

11.8.1 Songwon Corporation Information

11.8.2 Songwon Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Songwon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Songwon Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Products Offered

11.8.5 Songwon Related Developments

11.9 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals

11.9.1 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Corporation Information

11.9.2 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Products Offered

11.9.5 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Related Developments

11.10 Yixing Danson

11.10.1 Yixing Danson Corporation Information

11.10.2 Yixing Danson Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Yixing Danson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Yixing Danson Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Products Offered

11.10.5 Yixing Danson Related Developments

11.12 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

11.12.1 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Corporation Information

11.12.2 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Products Offered

11.12.5 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Related Developments

11.13 Archer Daniels Midland

11.13.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

11.13.2 Archer Daniels Midland Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Archer Daniels Midland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Archer Daniels Midland Products Offered

11.13.5 Archer Daniels Midland Related Developments

11.14 Acuro Organics

11.14.1 Acuro Organics Corporation Information

11.14.2 Acuro Organics Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Acuro Organics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Acuro Organics Products Offered

11.14.5 Acuro Organics Related Developments

11.15 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical

11.15.1 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Corporation Information

11.15.2 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Products Offered

11.15.5 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Related Developments

11.16 Emerging Technologies

11.16.1 Emerging Technologies Corporation Information

11.16.2 Emerging Technologies Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Emerging Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Emerging Technologies Products Offered

11.16.5 Emerging Technologies Related Developments

11.17 Shandong Haoyue New Materials

11.17.1 Shandong Haoyue New Materials Corporation Information

11.17.2 Shandong Haoyue New Materials Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Shandong Haoyue New Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Shandong Haoyue New Materials Products Offered

11.17.5 Shandong Haoyue New Materials Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

