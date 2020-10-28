Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Update: Uncover the Business Strategies of Leaders & Laggards of the Market

Latest released the research study on Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Crusade Laboratories (United Kingdom), Genelux Corporation (United States), Oncolytics Biotech (Canada), Oncos Therapeutics (Finland), Jennerex Biotherapeutics (United States), Lokon Pharma (Sweden), Merck (United States), MultiVir (United States), Oncolys BioPharma (Japan), BioVex (United States), Cell Genesys (United States), PsiOxus Therapeutics (United Kingdom) and Shanghai Sunway Bioteh (China)

An oncolytic virus is a virus that favorably infects & kills cancer cells. Since infected cancer cells are destroyed by oncolysis, they release new infectious virus particles or virions to help destroy the remaining tumour. Oncolytic viruses causes direct destruction of the tumour cells and also it stimulate host anti-tumour immune responses. A number of viruses including adenovirus, reovirus, measles, herpes simplex, Newcastle disease virus & vaccinia have now been clinically tested by oncolytic therapy and found good results. The increasing global prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders is one of the major factors propelling this market.

by Type (Onxy-15, RIGVIR, Talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC), Reolysin), Application (Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Brain Tumor, Others)

Market Drivers

Increasing number of cancer patients

Increasing awareness regarding very less toxic effect as compared to other conventional and chemotherapy

Market Trend

48 oncolytic virus therapy are available in the market

Imlygic is an advanced therapy widely used

Restraints

Knowledge of serious side effects of therapy

High cost

Opportunities

Increase in global warming

Huge investment in research and development by key vendors

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy

Chapter 4: Presenting the Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

