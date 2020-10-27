AI in Space Exploration Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Orbital ATK, DARPA, Neurala, Descartes Labs

The Global AI in Space Exploration Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in AI in Space Exploration are:

Orbital ATK , DARPA, Neurala , Descartes Labs, KittyHawk , Iris Automation, Inc. , Flyby Nav, PrecisionHawk , Pilot.ai, MRX Global Holding Corp.

Definition:

Although astronauts are trained physically and psychologically to deal with extreme space situations, living in a confined space with no gravity could sometimes be stressful and could hamper their decision-making processes. This is where artificial intelligence is coming into the picture. Several years after the first moon landing, experts are now looking at emerging technologies to understand the space exploration a little better. With recent breakthroughs and discoveries, AI has been showing immense potential in space exploration, such as global navigation, earth observation, and communications to and fro. Historically, machine learning algorithms have been used in monitoring the spacecraft, autonomous navigation of the spacecraft, controlling systems, and intelligently detecting objects in the route. And now, in a bid to help astronauts, AI-based assistants are being created to aid astronauts in their missions to Mars and beyond. These assistants are designed to understand and predict the requirements of the crew and comprehend astronautsâ€™ emotions and their mental health.

AI in Space Exploration Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Robotic arms, Rovers, Space probes, Others), Application (Remote sensing and monitoring, Communications, Robotics, Data analytics, Reusable launch and manned vehicles, Asteroid mining, Remote missions), End Users (Government, Commercial), Function of Technique (Foundational Layer, Behavioral Layer, Sensory Layer, Cognitive Layer, Combination)

Market Influencing Trends:

The Increasing the Level of the Autonomy and Automation in the Space Exploration

Market Drivers:

The Growing Numbers of Space Missions across the Globe Boosting the Demand for the AI Technology

Space Exploration Gives Rise to Humongous Amounts of Data That Cannot Be Analyzed Through Human Intelligence

The Capability of AI Technology to Make Decisio

Market Opportunity:

The Technology of Artificial Intelligence Is Showing Clear Potential in Exploring the Interstellar Space with Innovative Machines and Projects

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the AI in Space Exploration Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Highlights following key factors:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

– A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions. Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

– Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy. SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

– A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats. Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

– Progression of key events associated with the company. Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

– A list of major products, services and brands of the company. Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

– A list of key competitors to the company. Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

– A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company. Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

