IoT in logistics Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2020-2026
IoT in logistics market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the IoT in logistics industry. This research report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
In this report, the global IoT in logistics market is valued at USD 24.6 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 84.9 Bn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during the period 2018 to 2026.
Report Snapshot:
Report Coverage
Details
Base Year:
2020
Historical Data for:
2016 to 2020
Forecast Period:
2020 to 2026
Market Size in 2018:
USD 24.6 Bn
Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR:
16.4%
2026 Value Projection:
USD 84.9 Bn
IoT in logistics Market segmentation based on Product Type:
- By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service)
- By Organization Size (SME, Large Scale)
IoT in logistics Market segmentation based on Applications:
- Fleet
- Warehouse
- Freight
- Yard/ Dock
- Others
The major players profiled in this report include:
- Cisco Systems Inc. (US)
- Octonion SA (US)
- Kaa IoT TechnologiesLLC (US)
- NEC Corporation (US)
- Honeywell International (US)
- Novire Technologies (US)
- SAP SE (US)
- Intel Corporation (US)
- Oracle Corporation (US)
- Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)
- Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)
- Amazon Web Services (US)
Regional Overview & Analysis of IoT in logistics Market:
- North America (US and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
The report firstly introduced the IoT in logistics basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials, and so on.
Then it analyzed the world’s main region IoT in logistics market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and IoT in logistics industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares.
- Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.
- Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region
- Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2026.
- Market share of top key players
- Current trends and recent developments
Reasons to Purchase IoT in logistics Market Research Report
- Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
- Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive IoT in logistics market categories
- Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets, and business buyers
- Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
- Prepare management and strategic presentations using the IoT in logistics market data
- Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance