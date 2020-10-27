Business Travel Market Report 2026 Includes Growth by Global Market with Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers and Forecast

Business Travel Market reports help you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Business Travel Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.

The Global Business Travel Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. Business Travel market is the definitive study of the global Business Travel industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global Business Travel market is valued at USD 1358.11 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2034.2 Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, Business Travel market can be segmented as: –

By Business Traveler Type (Veterans, Passionate High Tech, Road-Weary Travelers, Others)

By Type (Domestic, International)

By Purpose (Marketing & Sales, Trade Shows, Client Meetings, Others)

By Composition (Air Sales, Car Rental Sales, Lodging Sales, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel)

Based on Application, Business Travel market can be segmented:

BPO

Automobile

Finance

Energy

IT

Pharma

Others

The Business Travel industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Expedia Group Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

American Express Global Business Travel

BCD Travel N.V.

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

among others.

COVID-19 Impact on Business Travel Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Business Travel market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Business Travel has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Business Travel market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 5.2% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

