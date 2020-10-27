Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Current and Future TRend Scenario Explored in New Latest Report|Eaton, Cummins, KOHLER

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Automatic Transfer Switchgear market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global Automatic Transfer Switchgear market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Automatic Transfer Switchgear market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global Automatic Transfer Switchgear market.

The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global Automatic Transfer Switchgear market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global Automatic Transfer Switchgear market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Research Report: GE, Eaton, Cummins, KOHLER, ABB, Briggs & Stratton, Vertiv, GENERAC, Socomec, Thomson Power Systems

Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Segmentation by Product: High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low Voltage

Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Segmentatioby Application: , Industrial, Commercial, Residential

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Automatic Transfer Switchgear market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Automatic Transfer Switchgear market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Automatic Transfer Switchgear market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Transfer Switchgear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Transfer Switchgear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Transfer Switchgear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Transfer Switchgear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Transfer Switchgear market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Transfer Switchgear Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automatic Transfer Switchgear Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 High Voltage

1.4.3 Medium Voltage

1.4.4 Low Voltage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automatic Transfer Switchgear Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automatic Transfer Switchgear Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automatic Transfer Switchgear Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automatic Transfer Switchgear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automatic Transfer Switchgear Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automatic Transfer Switchgear Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automatic Transfer Switchgear Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Automatic Transfer Switchgear Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Automatic Transfer Switchgear Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switchgear Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switchgear Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switchgear Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 GE

12.1.1 GE Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 GE Automatic Transfer Switchgear Products Offered

12.1.5 GE Recent Development

12.2 Eaton

12.2.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.2.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Eaton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Eaton Automatic Transfer Switchgear Products Offered

12.2.5 Eaton Recent Development

12.3 Cummins

12.3.1 Cummins Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cummins Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cummins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Cummins Automatic Transfer Switchgear Products Offered

12.3.5 Cummins Recent Development

12.4 KOHLER

12.4.1 KOHLER Corporation Information

12.4.2 KOHLER Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 KOHLER Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 KOHLER Automatic Transfer Switchgear Products Offered

12.4.5 KOHLER Recent Development

12.5 ABB

12.5.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.5.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 ABB Automatic Transfer Switchgear Products Offered

12.5.5 ABB Recent Development

12.6 Briggs & Stratton

12.6.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Information

12.6.2 Briggs & Stratton Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Briggs & Stratton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Briggs & Stratton Automatic Transfer Switchgear Products Offered

12.6.5 Briggs & Stratton Recent Development

12.7 Vertiv

12.7.1 Vertiv Corporation Information

12.7.2 Vertiv Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Vertiv Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Vertiv Automatic Transfer Switchgear Products Offered

12.7.5 Vertiv Recent Development

12.8 GENERAC

12.8.1 GENERAC Corporation Information

12.8.2 GENERAC Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 GENERAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 GENERAC Automatic Transfer Switchgear Products Offered

12.8.5 GENERAC Recent Development

12.9 Socomec

12.9.1 Socomec Corporation Information

12.9.2 Socomec Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Socomec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Socomec Automatic Transfer Switchgear Products Offered

12.9.5 Socomec Recent Development

12.10 Thomson Power Systems

12.10.1 Thomson Power Systems Corporation Information

12.10.2 Thomson Power Systems Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Thomson Power Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Thomson Power Systems Automatic Transfer Switchgear Products Offered

12.10.5 Thomson Power Systems Recent Development

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Transfer Switchgear Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automatic Transfer Switchgear Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

“