3D Printing Filament Material Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Filabot, Evonik Industries, Polymaker, Voxeljet, Solvay

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global 3D Printing Filament Material market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 3D Printing Filament Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 3D Printing Filament Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 3D Printing Filament Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 3D Printing Filament Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 3D Printing Filament Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 3D Printing Filament Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 3D Printing Filament Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 3D Printing Filament Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market Research Report: Filabot, Evonik Industries, Polymaker, Voxeljet, Solvay, LG Chem, Markforged, Carbon, Proto Labs, Materialise

Types: Flexible

Rigid

Semi-Flexible



Applications: Aerospace and Defence

Medical and Dental

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Education

Others



The 3D Printing Filament Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 3D Printing Filament Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 3D Printing Filament Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 3D Printing Filament Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 3D Printing Filament Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 3D Printing Filament Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 3D Printing Filament Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 3D Printing Filament Material market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 3D Printing Filament Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key 3D Printing Filament Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Flexible

1.4.3 Rigid

1.4.4 Semi-Flexible

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aerospace and Defence

1.5.3 Medical and Dental

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Consumer Goods

1.5.6 Education

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global 3D Printing Filament Material, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 3D Printing Filament Material Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 3D Printing Filament Material Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 3D Printing Filament Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 3D Printing Filament Material Price by Manufacturers

3.4 3D Printing Filament Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 3D Printing Filament Material Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers 3D Printing Filament Material Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 3D Printing Filament Material Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 3D Printing Filament Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 3D Printing Filament Material Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 3D Printing Filament Material Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America 3D Printing Filament Material by Country

6.1.1 North America 3D Printing Filament Material Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America 3D Printing Filament Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America 3D Printing Filament Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe 3D Printing Filament Material by Country

7.1.1 Europe 3D Printing Filament Material Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe 3D Printing Filament Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe 3D Printing Filament Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Filament Material by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Filament Material Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Filament Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Filament Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America 3D Printing Filament Material by Country

9.1.1 Latin America 3D Printing Filament Material Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America 3D Printing Filament Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America 3D Printing Filament Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Filament Material by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Filament Material Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Filament Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Filament Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Filabot

11.1.1 Filabot Corporation Information

11.1.2 Filabot Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Filabot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Filabot 3D Printing Filament Material Products Offered

11.1.5 Filabot Related Developments

11.2 Evonik Industries

11.2.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

11.2.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Evonik Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Evonik Industries 3D Printing Filament Material Products Offered

11.2.5 Evonik Industries Related Developments

11.3 Polymaker

11.3.1 Polymaker Corporation Information

11.3.2 Polymaker Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Polymaker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Polymaker 3D Printing Filament Material Products Offered

11.3.5 Polymaker Related Developments

11.4 Voxeljet

11.4.1 Voxeljet Corporation Information

11.4.2 Voxeljet Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Voxeljet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Voxeljet 3D Printing Filament Material Products Offered

11.4.5 Voxeljet Related Developments

11.5 Solvay

11.5.1 Solvay Corporation Information

11.5.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Solvay 3D Printing Filament Material Products Offered

11.5.5 Solvay Related Developments

11.6 LG Chem

11.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

11.6.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 LG Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 LG Chem 3D Printing Filament Material Products Offered

11.6.5 LG Chem Related Developments

11.7 Markforged

11.7.1 Markforged Corporation Information

11.7.2 Markforged Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Markforged Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Markforged 3D Printing Filament Material Products Offered

11.7.5 Markforged Related Developments

11.8 Carbon

11.8.1 Carbon Corporation Information

11.8.2 Carbon Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Carbon 3D Printing Filament Material Products Offered

11.8.5 Carbon Related Developments

11.9 Proto Labs

11.9.1 Proto Labs Corporation Information

11.9.2 Proto Labs Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Proto Labs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Proto Labs 3D Printing Filament Material Products Offered

11.9.5 Proto Labs Related Developments

11.10 Materialise

11.10.1 Materialise Corporation Information

11.10.2 Materialise Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Materialise Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Materialise 3D Printing Filament Material Products Offered

11.10.5 Materialise Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 3D Printing Filament Material Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: 3D Printing Filament Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: 3D Printing Filament Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: 3D Printing Filament Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: 3D Printing Filament Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: 3D Printing Filament Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: 3D Printing Filament Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: 3D Printing Filament Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key 3D Printing Filament Material Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 3D Printing Filament Material Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

