Intelligent Evacuation System Market May See a Big Move | Honeywell International, Siemens AG, Legrand

Latest research document on ‘Intelligent Evacuation System’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are HOCHIKI Corporation (Japan),Honeywell International (United States),Johnson Controls International Plc. (United States),Saval (Netherland),Siemens AG (Germany),Legrand (France),ABB Group (Switzerland),Automated Logic Corporation (United States),Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) ,Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

An intelligent evacuation system is an integrated hardware and software solution that enables safety protocol in case of an emergency. The system notifies and sends alert which then assists in having the hassle-free evacuation of an individual during an occurrence of an emergency or other critical events such as fire, toxic issues and extreme bad atmospheric condition. The demand for intelligent evacuation system is expected to grow in the forecasted period owing to rising demand for better-advanced emergency response system, building automation and control system.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Voice Evacuation System, Mass Notification System, Emergency Lighting), End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technological Innovation in Product Offering

Growth Drivers

Increase in Demand for Technologically Advanced Product

Increase in Application areas among End User

Growing Adoption for Building Automation and Control System

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Installation and Maintenance Cost

Stringent Government Rules and Regulation

Opportunities

Adoption of Intelligent Evacuation System Among End Users and Presence of Untapped Demand

Demand From Developing Economies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

