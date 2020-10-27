Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | BASF, Evonik Industries, Eni, Exxon Mobil, INEOS Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Research Report: BASF, Evonik Industries, Eni, Exxon Mobil, INEOS Group, LyondellBasell Industries, PCS, Repsol, Shell, SABIC, DowDuPont, TPC Group

Types: Synthetic

Bio-based



Applications: SB Rubber

Butadiene Rubber

SB Latex

ABS

Adiponitrile

Others



The Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Synthetic

1.4.3 Bio-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 SB Rubber

1.5.3 Butadiene Rubber

1.5.4 SB Latex

1.5.5 ABS

1.5.6 Adiponitrile

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene by Country

6.1.1 North America Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene by Country

7.1.1 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 Evonik Industries

11.2.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

11.2.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Evonik Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Evonik Industries Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Products Offered

11.2.5 Evonik Industries Related Developments

11.3 Eni

11.3.1 Eni Corporation Information

11.3.2 Eni Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Eni Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Eni Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Products Offered

11.3.5 Eni Related Developments

11.4 Exxon Mobil

11.4.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

11.4.2 Exxon Mobil Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Exxon Mobil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Exxon Mobil Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Products Offered

11.4.5 Exxon Mobil Related Developments

11.5 INEOS Group

11.5.1 INEOS Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 INEOS Group Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 INEOS Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 INEOS Group Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Products Offered

11.5.5 INEOS Group Related Developments

11.6 LyondellBasell Industries

11.6.1 LyondellBasell Industries Corporation Information

11.6.2 LyondellBasell Industries Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 LyondellBasell Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 LyondellBasell Industries Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Products Offered

11.6.5 LyondellBasell Industries Related Developments

11.7 PCS

11.7.1 PCS Corporation Information

11.7.2 PCS Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 PCS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 PCS Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Products Offered

11.7.5 PCS Related Developments

11.8 Repsol

11.8.1 Repsol Corporation Information

11.8.2 Repsol Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Repsol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Repsol Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Products Offered

11.8.5 Repsol Related Developments

11.9 Shell

11.9.1 Shell Corporation Information

11.9.2 Shell Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Shell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Shell Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Products Offered

11.9.5 Shell Related Developments

11.10 SABIC

11.10.1 SABIC Corporation Information

11.10.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 SABIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 SABIC Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Products Offered

11.10.5 SABIC Related Developments

11.12 TPC Group

11.12.1 TPC Group Corporation Information

11.12.2 TPC Group Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 TPC Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 TPC Group Products Offered

11.12.5 TPC Group Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Synthetic and Bio-based Butadiene Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”