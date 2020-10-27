Solid Waste Management Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Biffa Group, Green Conversion Systems, Amec Foster Wheeler, Xcel Energy, Recology

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Solid Waste Management market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solid Waste Management market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solid Waste Management report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solid Waste Management report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solid Waste Management market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solid Waste Management market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solid Waste Management market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Solid Waste Management market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Solid Waste Management market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Solid Waste Management Market Research Report: Biffa Group, Green Conversion Systems, Amec Foster Wheeler, Xcel Energy, Recology, Hitachi Zosen, Covanta Holding Corporation, Keppel Seghers, Plasco Conversion Technologies, Wheelabrator Technologies

Types: Municipal Solid Waste

Industrial Solid Waste



Applications: Collection Services

Landfills

Recycling

Waste to Energy Incineration

Composting and Anaerobic Digestion

Others



The Solid Waste Management Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Solid Waste Management market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Solid Waste Management market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solid Waste Management market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solid Waste Management industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solid Waste Management market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solid Waste Management market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solid Waste Management market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Solid Waste Management Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solid Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Municipal Solid Waste

1.4.3 Industrial Solid Waste

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solid Waste Management Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Collection Services

1.5.3 Landfills

1.5.4 Recycling

1.5.5 Waste to Energy Incineration

1.5.6 Composting and Anaerobic Digestion

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Solid Waste Management Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Solid Waste Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Solid Waste Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Solid Waste Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Solid Waste Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Solid Waste Management Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Solid Waste Management Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Solid Waste Management Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Solid Waste Management Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Solid Waste Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Solid Waste Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Solid Waste Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Solid Waste Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solid Waste Management Revenue in 2019

3.3 Solid Waste Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Solid Waste Management Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Solid Waste Management Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Solid Waste Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Solid Waste Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Solid Waste Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Solid Waste Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Solid Waste Management Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Solid Waste Management Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Solid Waste Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Solid Waste Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Solid Waste Management Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Solid Waste Management Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Solid Waste Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Solid Waste Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Solid Waste Management Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Solid Waste Management Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Solid Waste Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Solid Waste Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Solid Waste Management Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Solid Waste Management Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Solid Waste Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Solid Waste Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Solid Waste Management Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Solid Waste Management Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Solid Waste Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Solid Waste Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Solid Waste Management Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Solid Waste Management Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Solid Waste Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Solid Waste Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Solid Waste Management Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Solid Waste Management Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Solid Waste Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Solid Waste Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Biffa Group

13.1.1 Biffa Group Company Details

13.1.2 Biffa Group Business Overview

13.1.3 Biffa Group Solid Waste Management Introduction

13.1.4 Biffa Group Revenue in Solid Waste Management Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Biffa Group Recent Development

13.2 Green Conversion Systems

13.2.1 Green Conversion Systems Company Details

13.2.2 Green Conversion Systems Business Overview

13.2.3 Green Conversion Systems Solid Waste Management Introduction

13.2.4 Green Conversion Systems Revenue in Solid Waste Management Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Green Conversion Systems Recent Development

13.3 Amec Foster Wheeler

13.3.1 Amec Foster Wheeler Company Details

13.3.2 Amec Foster Wheeler Business Overview

13.3.3 Amec Foster Wheeler Solid Waste Management Introduction

13.3.4 Amec Foster Wheeler Revenue in Solid Waste Management Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Amec Foster Wheeler Recent Development

13.4 Xcel Energy

13.4.1 Xcel Energy Company Details

13.4.2 Xcel Energy Business Overview

13.4.3 Xcel Energy Solid Waste Management Introduction

13.4.4 Xcel Energy Revenue in Solid Waste Management Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Xcel Energy Recent Development

13.5 Recology

13.5.1 Recology Company Details

13.5.2 Recology Business Overview

13.5.3 Recology Solid Waste Management Introduction

13.5.4 Recology Revenue in Solid Waste Management Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Recology Recent Development

13.6 Hitachi Zosen

13.6.1 Hitachi Zosen Company Details

13.6.2 Hitachi Zosen Business Overview

13.6.3 Hitachi Zosen Solid Waste Management Introduction

13.6.4 Hitachi Zosen Revenue in Solid Waste Management Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Hitachi Zosen Recent Development

13.7 Covanta Holding Corporation

13.7.1 Covanta Holding Corporation Company Details

13.7.2 Covanta Holding Corporation Business Overview

13.7.3 Covanta Holding Corporation Solid Waste Management Introduction

13.7.4 Covanta Holding Corporation Revenue in Solid Waste Management Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Covanta Holding Corporation Recent Development

13.8 Keppel Seghers

13.8.1 Keppel Seghers Company Details

13.8.2 Keppel Seghers Business Overview

13.8.3 Keppel Seghers Solid Waste Management Introduction

13.8.4 Keppel Seghers Revenue in Solid Waste Management Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Keppel Seghers Recent Development

13.9 Plasco Conversion Technologies

13.9.1 Plasco Conversion Technologies Company Details

13.9.2 Plasco Conversion Technologies Business Overview

13.9.3 Plasco Conversion Technologies Solid Waste Management Introduction

13.9.4 Plasco Conversion Technologies Revenue in Solid Waste Management Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Plasco Conversion Technologies Recent Development

13.10 Wheelabrator Technologies

13.10.1 Wheelabrator Technologies Company Details

13.10.2 Wheelabrator Technologies Business Overview

13.10.3 Wheelabrator Technologies Solid Waste Management Introduction

13.10.4 Wheelabrator Technologies Revenue in Solid Waste Management Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Wheelabrator Technologies Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

”