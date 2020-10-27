Media gateway Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2025 | Key Players like Nokia, Audiocodes, Avaya, Ribbon Communications, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies

Global Media gateway Market valued approximately USD 2 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.52% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Media gateway market are include the need for high-quality communication over disparate networks; the modular structure of media gateways providing high flexibility to legacy networks; and session border functionality of integrated media gateways and Digital media gateways hold a larger share of the overall media gateway market.

These gateways convert media streams in the form of digital data telecommunications for aiding voice, video, and fax services, among others, between dissimilar interfaces using different technologies. With the increase in the need for flexible and efficient solutions for a wide variety of call-control protocols and secure SIP trunking in an established voice infrastructure, the demand for digital media gateways is also increasing.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Nokia Corporation, Audiocodes, Avaya, Ribbon Communications, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Cisco Systems, ZTE Corporation, Dialogic, Synway Information Engineering. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Analog

– Digital

By Technology:

– Wire line

– Wireless

– Hybrid

By Vertical:

– Telecommunications

– Government

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Transportation

