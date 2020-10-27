Cellular IoT Gateways Market Challenges and Growth Factor By 2026|AT&T Mobility, Airspan Networks, Airvana
LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Cellular IoT Gateways market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global Cellular IoT Gateways market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Cellular IoT Gateways market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global Cellular IoT Gateways market.
The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global Cellular IoT Gateways market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global Cellular IoT Gateways market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Research Report: ADTRAN, AT&T Mobility, Airspan Networks, Airvana, Alcatel-Lucent, Aptilo Networks, Arcadyan Technology, Argela, Aruba Networks, Aviat Networks, Marvell, China Mobile, Cisco, Comcast, Contela, Devicescape, Eircom, Ericsson, Huawei, Juniper Networks, KDDI, Kineto Wireless, Korea Telecom, Motorola Solutions, NEC
Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Segmentation by Product: NB-IoT, NB-LTE-M, 4G, LTE, 3G, 2G, 4G, 5G, LTE-M Cellular IoT Gateways
Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Segmentatioby Application: Healthcare, Telecommunications, Military, Retail, BFSI
The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Cellular IoT Gateways market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Cellular IoT Gateways market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.
The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Cellular IoT Gateways market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Cellular IoT Gateways market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cellular IoT Gateways industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Cellular IoT Gateways market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Cellular IoT Gateways market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cellular IoT Gateways market?
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 NB-IoT
1.2.3 NB-LTE-M
1.2.4 4G
1.2.5 LTE
1.2.6 3G
1.2.7 2G
1.2.8 4G
1.2.9 5G
1.2.10 LTE-M
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Telecommunications
1.3.4 Military
1.3.5 Retail
1.3.6 BFSI
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Cellular IoT Gateways Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Cellular IoT Gateways Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Cellular IoT Gateways Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cellular IoT Gateways Revenue
3.4 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cellular IoT Gateways Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Cellular IoT Gateways Area Served
3.6 Key Players Cellular IoT Gateways Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Cellular IoT Gateways Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Cellular IoT Gateways Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Cellular IoT Gateways Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 ADTRAN
11.1.1 ADTRAN Company Details
11.1.2 ADTRAN Business Overview
11.1.3 ADTRAN Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
11.1.4 ADTRAN Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 ADTRAN Recent Development
11.2 AT&T Mobility
11.2.1 AT&T Mobility Company Details
11.2.2 AT&T Mobility Business Overview
11.2.3 AT&T Mobility Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
11.2.4 AT&T Mobility Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 AT&T Mobility Recent Development
11.3 Airspan Networks
11.3.1 Airspan Networks Company Details
11.3.2 Airspan Networks Business Overview
11.3.3 Airspan Networks Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
11.3.4 Airspan Networks Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Airspan Networks Recent Development
11.4 Airvana
11.4.1 Airvana Company Details
11.4.2 Airvana Business Overview
11.4.3 Airvana Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
11.4.4 Airvana Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Airvana Recent Development
11.5 Alcatel-Lucent
11.5.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
11.5.2 Alcatel-Lucent Business Overview
11.5.3 Alcatel-Lucent Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
11.5.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
11.6 Aptilo Networks
11.6.1 Aptilo Networks Company Details
11.6.2 Aptilo Networks Business Overview
11.6.3 Aptilo Networks Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
11.6.4 Aptilo Networks Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Aptilo Networks Recent Development
11.7 Arcadyan Technology
11.7.1 Arcadyan Technology Company Details
11.7.2 Arcadyan Technology Business Overview
11.7.3 Arcadyan Technology Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
11.7.4 Arcadyan Technology Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Arcadyan Technology Recent Development
11.8 Argela
11.8.1 Argela Company Details
11.8.2 Argela Business Overview
11.8.3 Argela Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
11.8.4 Argela Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Argela Recent Development
11.9 Aruba Networks
11.9.1 Aruba Networks Company Details
11.9.2 Aruba Networks Business Overview
11.9.3 Aruba Networks Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
11.9.4 Aruba Networks Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Aruba Networks Recent Development
11.10 Aviat Networks
11.10.1 Aviat Networks Company Details
11.10.2 Aviat Networks Business Overview
11.10.3 Aviat Networks Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
11.10.4 Aviat Networks Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Aviat Networks Recent Development
11.11 Marvell
10.11.1 Marvell Company Details
10.11.2 Marvell Business Overview
10.11.3 Marvell Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
10.11.4 Marvell Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Marvell Recent Development
11.12 China Mobile
10.12.1 China Mobile Company Details
10.12.2 China Mobile Business Overview
10.12.3 China Mobile Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
10.12.4 China Mobile Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 China Mobile Recent Development
11.13 Cisco
10.13.1 Cisco Company Details
10.13.2 Cisco Business Overview
10.13.3 Cisco Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
10.13.4 Cisco Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Cisco Recent Development
11.14 Comcast
10.14.1 Comcast Company Details
10.14.2 Comcast Business Overview
10.14.3 Comcast Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
10.14.4 Comcast Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Comcast Recent Development
11.15 Contela
10.15.1 Contela Company Details
10.15.2 Contela Business Overview
10.15.3 Contela Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
10.15.4 Contela Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Contela Recent Development
11.16 Devicescape
10.16.1 Devicescape Company Details
10.16.2 Devicescape Business Overview
10.16.3 Devicescape Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
10.16.4 Devicescape Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Devicescape Recent Development
11.17 Eircom
10.17.1 Eircom Company Details
10.17.2 Eircom Business Overview
10.17.3 Eircom Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
10.17.4 Eircom Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Eircom Recent Development
11.18 Ericsson
10.18.1 Ericsson Company Details
10.18.2 Ericsson Business Overview
10.18.3 Ericsson Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
10.18.4 Ericsson Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Ericsson Recent Development
11.19 Huawei
10.19.1 Huawei Company Details
10.19.2 Huawei Business Overview
10.19.3 Huawei Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
10.19.4 Huawei Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Huawei Recent Development
11.20 Juniper Networks
10.20.1 Juniper Networks Company Details
10.20.2 Juniper Networks Business Overview
10.20.3 Juniper Networks Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
10.20.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development
11.21 KDDI
10.21.1 KDDI Company Details
10.21.2 KDDI Business Overview
10.21.3 KDDI Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
10.21.4 KDDI Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 KDDI Recent Development
11.22 Kineto Wireless
10.22.1 Kineto Wireless Company Details
10.22.2 Kineto Wireless Business Overview
10.22.3 Kineto Wireless Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
10.22.4 Kineto Wireless Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Kineto Wireless Recent Development
11.23 Korea Telecom
10.23.1 Korea Telecom Company Details
10.23.2 Korea Telecom Business Overview
10.23.3 Korea Telecom Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
10.23.4 Korea Telecom Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Korea Telecom Recent Development
11.24 Motorola Solutions
10.24.1 Motorola Solutions Company Details
10.24.2 Motorola Solutions Business Overview
10.24.3 Motorola Solutions Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
10.24.4 Motorola Solutions Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Motorola Solutions Recent Development
11.25 NEC
10.25.1 NEC Company Details
10.25.2 NEC Business Overview
10.25.3 NEC Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
10.25.4 NEC Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 NEC Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
