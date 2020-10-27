Narrow Band IoT Market Challenges,Deep Insights,Trend 2026|Vodafone Group (UK), Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (UAE), Telecom Italia (Italy)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Narrow Band IoT market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global Narrow Band IoT market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Narrow Band IoT market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global Narrow Band IoT market.

The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global Narrow Band IoT market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global Narrow Band IoT market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Narrow Band IoT Market Research Report: Huawei Technologies (China), Vodafone Group (UK), Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (UAE), Telecom Italia (Italy), Qualcomm (US), China Unicom (China), Intel Corporation (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Networks (Finland), Verizon Communication (US)

Global Narrow Band IoT Market Segmentation by Product: In-Band, Guard Band, Standalone Narrow Band IoT

Global Narrow Band IoT Market Segmentatioby Application: Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Energy, HealthCare, Manufacturing, Retail, Safety & Security, Infrastructure, Building Automation

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Narrow Band IoT market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Narrow Band IoT market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Narrow Band IoT market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Narrow Band IoT market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Narrow Band IoT industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Narrow Band IoT market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Narrow Band IoT market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Narrow Band IoT market?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Narrow Band IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 In-Band

1.2.3 Guard Band

1.2.4 Standalone

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Narrow Band IoT Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 HealthCare

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Safety & Security

1.3.9 Infrastructure

1.3.10 Building Automation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Narrow Band IoT Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Narrow Band IoT Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Narrow Band IoT Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Narrow Band IoT Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Narrow Band IoT Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Narrow Band IoT Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Narrow Band IoT Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Narrow Band IoT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Narrow Band IoT Revenue

3.4 Global Narrow Band IoT Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Narrow Band IoT Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Narrow Band IoT Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Narrow Band IoT Area Served

3.6 Key Players Narrow Band IoT Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Narrow Band IoT Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Narrow Band IoT Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Narrow Band IoT Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Narrow Band IoT Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Narrow Band IoT Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Narrow Band IoT Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Narrow Band IoT Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Narrow Band IoT Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Narrow Band IoT Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Narrow Band IoT Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Narrow Band IoT Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Narrow Band IoT Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Narrow Band IoT Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Huawei Technologies (China)

11.1.1 Huawei Technologies (China) Company Details

11.1.2 Huawei Technologies (China) Business Overview

11.1.3 Huawei Technologies (China) Narrow Band IoT Introduction

11.1.4 Huawei Technologies (China) Revenue in Narrow Band IoT Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Huawei Technologies (China) Recent Development

11.2 Vodafone Group (UK)

11.2.1 Vodafone Group (UK) Company Details

11.2.2 Vodafone Group (UK) Business Overview

11.2.3 Vodafone Group (UK) Narrow Band IoT Introduction

11.2.4 Vodafone Group (UK) Revenue in Narrow Band IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Vodafone Group (UK) Recent Development

11.3 Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (UAE)

11.3.1 Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (UAE) Company Details

11.3.2 Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (UAE) Business Overview

11.3.3 Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (UAE) Narrow Band IoT Introduction

11.3.4 Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (UAE) Revenue in Narrow Band IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (UAE) Recent Development

11.4 Telecom Italia (Italy)

11.4.1 Telecom Italia (Italy) Company Details

11.4.2 Telecom Italia (Italy) Business Overview

11.4.3 Telecom Italia (Italy) Narrow Band IoT Introduction

11.4.4 Telecom Italia (Italy) Revenue in Narrow Band IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Telecom Italia (Italy) Recent Development

11.5 Qualcomm (US)

11.5.1 Qualcomm (US) Company Details

11.5.2 Qualcomm (US) Business Overview

11.5.3 Qualcomm (US) Narrow Band IoT Introduction

11.5.4 Qualcomm (US) Revenue in Narrow Band IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Qualcomm (US) Recent Development

11.6 China Unicom (China)

11.6.1 China Unicom (China) Company Details

11.6.2 China Unicom (China) Business Overview

11.6.3 China Unicom (China) Narrow Band IoT Introduction

11.6.4 China Unicom (China) Revenue in Narrow Band IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 China Unicom (China) Recent Development

11.7 Intel Corporation (US)

11.7.1 Intel Corporation (US) Company Details

11.7.2 Intel Corporation (US) Business Overview

11.7.3 Intel Corporation (US) Narrow Band IoT Introduction

11.7.4 Intel Corporation (US) Revenue in Narrow Band IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Intel Corporation (US) Recent Development

11.8 Ericsson (Sweden)

11.8.1 Ericsson (Sweden) Company Details

11.8.2 Ericsson (Sweden) Business Overview

11.8.3 Ericsson (Sweden) Narrow Band IoT Introduction

11.8.4 Ericsson (Sweden) Revenue in Narrow Band IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Ericsson (Sweden) Recent Development

11.9 Nokia Networks (Finland)

11.9.1 Nokia Networks (Finland) Company Details

11.9.2 Nokia Networks (Finland) Business Overview

11.9.3 Nokia Networks (Finland) Narrow Band IoT Introduction

11.9.4 Nokia Networks (Finland) Revenue in Narrow Band IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Nokia Networks (Finland) Recent Development

11.10 Verizon Communication (US)

11.10.1 Verizon Communication (US) Company Details

11.10.2 Verizon Communication (US) Business Overview

11.10.3 Verizon Communication (US) Narrow Band IoT Introduction

11.10.4 Verizon Communication (US) Revenue in Narrow Band IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Verizon Communication (US) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

