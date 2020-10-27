Current Trends and Future Opportunities for Indoor Location-based Search and Advertising Market by 2027

Location-based search and advertising allow users to integrate mobile advertising, such as location-based services. The market for location-based search and advertising in the mobile advertising industry is likely to grow substantially. Location-based search and advertising provide enterprises with a higher return on investments (ROI) compared to other forms of advertising. For businesses, it’s a direct marketing channel to increase consumer awareness of their outreach and brand.

Some of the key players of Indoor Location-based Search and Advertising Market:

Apple Inc., Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Inc., Estimote, Inc.,, Facebook, Foursquare Labs, Inc., Polaris Wireless, Verizon Media, Verve Group, Inc, Waze Mobile

The Global Indoor Location-based Search and Advertising Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

Push, Pull

Segmentation by application:

Search, Messaging, Display

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Indoor Location-based Search and Advertising market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Indoor Location-based Search and Advertising market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

