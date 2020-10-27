Digital Pathology Market 2019: Rising with Immense Development Trends across the Globe by 2025

Digital pathology can be defined as image-based information for the analysis, management, and interpretation of information achieved from a digital slide. In the field of pathology digital pathology is emerging technology. In the modern technology, specimen samples containing slides are converted into digital images for easy view, storage, analysis, and management of data collected and this enables the virtual microscopy, technology that enables posting image and transmission throughout the network connected. Data rich image helps in maintenance of patient health records electronically, therefore helps to compile and distribute the information to build the central database.

Some of the major players in global digital pathology are:

Perkin Elmer, Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), AstraZeneca plc (Definiens AG) (U.K.), Sectra AB (Sweeden), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Inspirata Co. (U.S.), The Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Ventana Medical Systems) (Switzerland), Digipath Co. (U.S.), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), 3D-Histech Ltd. (Hungary), Yokogawa Electronic Corporation (Japan), Quorum Technologies Inc. (Canada) and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan) to name a few.

The growth of digital pathology globally anticipated grow at significant rate owing to the cost-effective procedures, ease of slides transportation virtually, and high efficient analysis of digital slides. Images can processed by computing algorithms, and can produce enhanced output. Furthermore, the time required for the diagnosis also reduced significantly through digital pathology techniques. In addition, low chances of errors in observation as well as interpretation make it the digital pathology as most significant technology in the pathology. Therefore, digital pathology showing increased adaptation rates over the conventional pathology treatments. Based on aforementionedfactors digital pathology market is expected to show significant growth rate over the forecast period. However, lack of skilled personnel and unfavourable reimbursement policies are factors that expected to hamper the market growth.

Digital Pathology Market segmented based on product, type, application, end user, and region.

Based on product, digital pathology market segmented as:

Scanners

Software

Communication Systems

Storage Systems

Based on type, digital pathology market is segmented as:

Human Digital Pathology

Animal Digital Pathology

Based on application, digital pathology market is segmented as:

Tele consultation

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Based on the end user, digital pathology market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical companies

Academic institutes

Digitalization of pathology led to the automation of the tests during diagnosis, thus saving cost and efforts. For example, now a single digital instrument can perform those tests that were previously performed using five instruments by pathologists. The net effect has been observed in the form of impressive cost-reduction in total cost of diagnostic procedures and services. Digitization of tissue slides offers pathologists ease in diagnosis and detection of disease and digitized tissue can be analyzed using computer algorithms. The advancements in digital pathology is expected to take the conventional pathology to a more advanced level. Digital pathology evolution contributed to faster and accurate detection and diagnosis of chronic diseases. Currently, market players adopting collaborations, product develepments and launches as key strategies. For instance, In 2016 Visiopharm, partenerd with Inter Instrument A and LRI Imaging, to deploy digital pathology systems in Scandinavia.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Digital Pathology consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Digital Pathology market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Digital Pathology manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Digital Pathology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Pathology Market Size

2.2 Digital Pathology Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Pathology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Digital Pathology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Pathology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Pathology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Digital Pathology Sales by Product

4.2 Global Digital Pathology Revenue by Product

4.3 Digital Pathology Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Digital Pathology Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Digital Pathology industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

