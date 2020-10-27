COVID – 19 Impact on Naval Radar Systems Market Covering Trends, Share and Development Forecast to 2025 | Leading Players Finmeccanica, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Thales, BAE Systems
Naval radar systems are designed to provide a clear picture of air and missile threats in the ocean. The systems provide backup to primary surveillance radar systems, assist in onboard tactical task functions, perform sea and short-range air surveillance, facilitate helicopter landing, and provide versatile interface capability for C-Flex and other onboard systems.
For Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/648294
This report focuses on Naval Radar Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.The increasing demand for automated systems is a critical factor driving the growth of this market over the forecast period. The shipping industry handles a significant part of international trade through approximately 1000 seaports around the world. But in the recent times a rise in marine trading activities has led to a significant increase in incidents of piracy at sea. Such terrorist and pirate attacks have led to the evolution of advanced naval radar and surveillance systems that assist in border and maritime operations.
• Finmeccanica
• Lockheed Martin
• Northrop Grumman
• Raytheon
• Thales
• Airbus Defense and Space
• BAE Systems
• Yacht/recreational
• Fishing vessel
• Weapon guidance
• Surveillance
Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Naval Radar Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Naval Radar Systems, in 2015 and 2017.
Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.
Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Naval Radar Systems, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.
Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.
Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Naval Radar Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Naval Radar Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.
Customization Service of the Report:
Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.
About Us:
Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.