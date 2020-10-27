COVID – 19 Impact on Naval Radar Systems Market Covering Trends, Share and Development Forecast to 2025 | Leading Players Finmeccanica, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Thales, BAE Systems

Naval radar systems are designed to provide a clear picture of air and missile threats in the ocean. The systems provide backup to primary surveillance radar systems, assist in onboard tactical task functions, perform sea and short-range air surveillance, facilitate helicopter landing, and provide versatile interface capability for C-Flex and other onboard systems.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on Naval Radar Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.The increasing demand for automated systems is a critical factor driving the growth of this market over the forecast period. The shipping industry handles a significant part of international trade through approximately 1000 seaports around the world. But in the recent times a rise in marine trading activities has led to a significant increase in incidents of piracy at sea. Such terrorist and pirate attacks have led to the evolution of advanced naval radar and surveillance systems that assist in border and maritime operations.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Finmeccanica

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman

• Raytheon

• Thales

• Airbus Defense and Space

• BAE Systems

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Yacht/recreational

• Fishing vessel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Weapon guidance

• Surveillance

