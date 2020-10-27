Global Student Information System (SIS) Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Oracle, SAP, Campus Management, Ellucian, Jenzabar, etc. | InForGrowth

Student Information System (SIS) Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Student Information System (SIS) market for 2020-2025.

The “Student Information System (SIS) Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Student Information System (SIS) industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Oracle

SAP

Campus Management

Ellucian

Jenzabar

Unit4

Classe365

Anubavam

ComSpec International

ITG America

Tribal Group

Workday

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

On-premise SIS

Cloud-based SIS

On the basis of the end users/applications,

K-12

Higher Education