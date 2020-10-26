Coronary Stents Market is set to see Revolutionary growth in decade | SWOT Analysis by 2025

The Global Coronary Stents Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Coronary Stents are:

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Elixir Medical Corporation, Reva Medical Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic, Proven Process Medical Devices, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, W. L. Gore & Associates

Definition:

A coronary stent is referred to as a miniature tube which is been used to open a narrowed artery during the procedure of PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention). This kind of treatment comprises of the insertion of a balloon-tipped tube in the artery system which is then transported to the location of the blockage. The stent enlarges and after the balloon inflates it forms a platform. This procedure helps the artery to open and stabilize the flow of blood to the heart. The Coronary stents are basically used in the treatment of cardiac disorders like myocardial infarction, angina pain, and coronary artery disease. The market of the coronary stents is increasing due to the growing demand for procedures of minimally invasive surgical. While some of the factors like the risk associated with the surgery and technical issue regarding the stents can cause the hampering of the market.

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing patient pool coupled with introduction of cutting-edge equipment

Market Drivers:

Technological Advancements in the Coronary Stents

High Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Market Opportunity:

Declining Prices Of Coronary Stents

Advantages like Reduced Hospital Stays, and Lesser Healing Time Associated with Use of Advanced and Miniaturized Coronary Stents.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

