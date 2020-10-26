Phenolic Resins Market Report 2020 (Covid-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts To 2020 – 2026
The recent report titled “Global Phenolic Resins Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” offered by Coherent Market Insights, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Phenolic Resins market”.
This is the most recent report inclusive of the COVID-19 effects on the functioning of the market. It is well known that some changes, for the worse, were administered by the pandemic on all industries. The current scenario of the business sector and pandemic’s impact on the past and future of the industry are covered in this report.
In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies : BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Ludwigshafen Verbund, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC, SI Group, Prefere Resins, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., DIC Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc., and, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and among others.
Scope of Phenolic Resins Market:
The global Phenolic Resins market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Phenolic Resins Market Taxonomy
By Product Type
On the basis of product type, the global phenolic resin market is segmented into:
- Resol Resin
- Novolac Resin
- Others (Cresol Resin, Bio-Phenolic Resin, etc.)
By Form
Based on form, the global phenolic resins market is classified as:
- Powder
- Granules
- Liquid
By Application
Based on application, the global phenolic resins market is segmented as:
- Moulding Compounds
- Wood Adhesives
- Insulation
- Laminates
- Foundry
- Paper Impregnation
- Others (Abrasives, Friction Materials, etc.)
By End-user Industry
On the basis of end-user industry, the global phenol resins market is segregated as:
- Building & Construction
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Furniture
- Others (Paints & Coatings, etc.)
Phenolic Resins Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
- What is the expected growth rate of the Phenolic Resins market? What will be the market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?
- What are the major driving forces responsible for transforming the trajectory of the industry?
- Who are major vendors dominating the Phenolic Resins industry across different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead in the competition?
- What are the market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?
- What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the industry across different countries?
- What are the key opportunities that business owners can bank on for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?
