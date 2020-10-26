Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2026|which makes them ideal for mobile devices. SOI chips also reduce the soft error rate, which is data corruption caused by cosmic rays and natural radioactive background signals. SOI, as the name suggests

Los Angeles, United State, – – ;In a recent study published by QY Research, titled, Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Research Report, analysts offers an in-depth analysis of global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market. The study analyses the various aspect of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market. The different areas covered in the report are Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market size, drivers and restrains, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, and competitive landscape.

Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of the Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market :

Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) is a semiconductor fabrication technique developed by IBM that uses pure crystal silicon and silicon oxide for integrated circuits (ICs) and microchips. An SOI microchip processing speed is often 30% faster than today’s complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based chips and power consumption is reduced 80%, which makes them ideal for mobile devices. SOI chips also reduce the soft error rate, which is data corruption caused by cosmic rays and natural radioactive background signals. SOI, as the name suggests, consists of a top thin layer of silicon and a bottom thick layer of silicon. An insulator material such as silicon dioxide (SiO2) is placed between these two layers. SOI offers high performance, low power consumption, and high speed compared to traditional silicon wafers. All these factors make it an ideal choice for portable applications such as mobile phones, portable digital assistants (PDAs), notebooks, digital cameras, and others. These wafers were developed in the 1960s for defense and military applications, and the commercialization of these wafers took place gradually The growth of this market is propelled by the growth in the consumer electronics market, low wafer and gate cost, low operating voltage, and miniaturization of semiconductor devices. Based on diameters, 200 mm SOI wafers held the largest share of the SOI market in 2017. The market for these wafers is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2025. 200 mm wafers are mainly used for manufacturing RFSOI wafers, which are further used in smartphones for manufacturing antenna switches and other important components. Currently, virtually all the RF chips, including 2G, 3G, and 4G, are manufactured by using 200 mm SOI wafers. The improvement will be primarily driven by the growth in sales volumes for 300 mm wafers and by controlling production costs on the small diameter line that is running at full capacity. The loading rate of the 300 mm production lines improved significantly, but still remains globally low. BESOI, ELTRAN, SoS, SiMOX and smart cut are the technology segment of the market. Smart cut technology accounted for the largest share of the SOI market in 2017. Soitec (France) developed the smart cut technology in collaboration with CEA-Leti (microelectronics research lab). The licensing of Soitec’s Smartcut™ technology to other companies is anticipated to further increase the SOI wafer supply. Soitec, the world’s leading provider of SOI wafers, has been pioneering the SOI technology. This accounted for more than 69% of the revenues of the world SOI wafers market in 2017. The other key participants in the SOI wafer market are SunEdison (acquired by Globalwafers Co.,. in 2016), Shin-Etsu Handotai Co.. and a few others like SUMCO , Ultrasil and etc. Manufacturer are focusing on strategies such as new product launches, expansions, contracts, and collaborations to enhance their product offerings and expand their business. The computing and mobile segment accounted for the largest share of the overall SOI market in 2017. Power consumption is one of the burning issues faced by the consumer electronics segment. There are various issues associated with the conventional bulk CMOS technology, such as slow processing speed, high power consumption, low battery life, and soft errors such as data loss caused due to cosmic rays and natural radioactive background signals. The SOI microchip overcomes all these issues and improves the processing speed and performance by up to 30% compared with the CMOS-based chips; it also reduces the power consumption by up to 80%. These features make it ideal for use in computers and cell phones. Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing developing integrated circuit industry. The leading players are emphasizing on modernizing their plants in APAC and fab facilities with advanced technologies. The countries such as China (Taiwan included) and Japan have the largest semiconductor manufacturing base, which is further helping the SOI market grow in this region. The increase in production facilities, rising demand for consumer electronics products, and continuous upgradation and improved efficiency of fab facilities are the key factors driving the growth of the SOI market in APAC. The key factors restraining the growth of the SOI market are the lack of available IP ecosystem and the floating body effect. The floating body effect is one of the major drawbacks of the SOI devices. It is the dependence of body potential on the history of biasing. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) 4900 market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) 4900 industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) 4900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 763.5 million in 2019. The market size of Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) 4900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market in terms of both revenue and volume. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Production and Pricing Analyses Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market has been provided based on region. Regional and Country-level Analysis The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026. Competition Analysis In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report: Soitec SA Shin-Etsu Chemical SunEdison … Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Breakdown Data by Type 300 mm SOI Small Diameters Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Breakdown Data by Application Automobile and Smart Industry Consumer Electronic Other

Leading key players of the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market.

Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Segmentation By Product :

Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Segmentation By Application :

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Stone Veneer Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Stone Veneer Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 300 mm SOI

1.4.3 Small Diameters

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automobile and Smart Industry

1.5.3 Consumer Electronic

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Industry

1.6.1.1 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Soitec SA

8.1.1 Soitec SA Corporation Information

8.1.2 Soitec SA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Soitec SA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Soitec SA Product Description

8.1.5 Soitec SA Recent Development

8.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical

8.2.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

8.2.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Product Description

8.2.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Development

8.3 SunEdison

8.3.1 SunEdison Corporation Information

8.3.2 SunEdison Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 SunEdison Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 SunEdison Product Description

8.3.5 SunEdison Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Distributors

11.3 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

