AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market 2020 : What Are The Important Growth Factors?Lite-On Technology, Acbel Polytech, Salcomp

Los Angeles, United State, – – ;In a recent study published by QY Research, titled, Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Research Report, analysts offers an in-depth analysis of global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market. The study analyses the various aspect of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market. The different areas covered in the report are AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market size, drivers and restrains, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, and competitive landscape.

Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of the Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market :

Delta (Eltek), Lite-On Technology, Acbel Polytech, Salcomp, Chicony Power, Emerson (Artesyn), Flextronics, Mean Well, TDK Lambda, Phihong, FSP AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS)

Leading key players of the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market.

Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Segmentation By Product :

, Up to 10W, 11W-50W, 51W-100W, 100W-250W AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS)

Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Segmentation By Application :

, Computer & Office, Mobile Communications, Consumer Electronics, Telecom/Datacom, Industrial, Medical, LED Lighting, Wireless Power & Charging, Military & Aerospace

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Stone Veneer Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Stone Veneer Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Up to 10W

1.4.3 11W-50W

1.4.4 51W-100W

1.4.5 100W-250W

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Computer & Office

1.5.3 Mobile Communications

1.5.4 Consumer Electronics

1.5.5 Telecom/Datacom

1.5.6 Industrial

1.5.7 Medical

1.5.8 LED Lighting

1.5.9 Wireless Power & Charging

1.5.10 Military & Aerospace

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Industry

1.6.1.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production by Regions

4.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Delta (Eltek)

8.1.1 Delta (Eltek) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Delta (Eltek) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Delta (Eltek) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Delta (Eltek) Product Description

8.1.5 Delta (Eltek) Recent Development

8.2 Lite-On Technology

8.2.1 Lite-On Technology Corporation Information

8.2.2 Lite-On Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Lite-On Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Lite-On Technology Product Description

8.2.5 Lite-On Technology Recent Development

8.3 Acbel Polytech

8.3.1 Acbel Polytech Corporation Information

8.3.2 Acbel Polytech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Acbel Polytech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Acbel Polytech Product Description

8.3.5 Acbel Polytech Recent Development

8.4 Salcomp

8.4.1 Salcomp Corporation Information

8.4.2 Salcomp Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Salcomp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Salcomp Product Description

8.4.5 Salcomp Recent Development

8.5 Chicony Power

8.5.1 Chicony Power Corporation Information

8.5.2 Chicony Power Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Chicony Power Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Chicony Power Product Description

8.5.5 Chicony Power Recent Development

8.6 Emerson (Artesyn)

8.6.1 Emerson (Artesyn) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Emerson (Artesyn) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Emerson (Artesyn) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Emerson (Artesyn) Product Description

8.6.5 Emerson (Artesyn) Recent Development

8.7 Flextronics

8.7.1 Flextronics Corporation Information

8.7.2 Flextronics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Flextronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Flextronics Product Description

8.7.5 Flextronics Recent Development

8.8 Mean Well

8.8.1 Mean Well Corporation Information

8.8.2 Mean Well Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Mean Well Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Mean Well Product Description

8.8.5 Mean Well Recent Development

8.9 TDK Lambda

8.9.1 TDK Lambda Corporation Information

8.9.2 TDK Lambda Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 TDK Lambda Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 TDK Lambda Product Description

8.9.5 TDK Lambda Recent Development

8.10 Phihong

8.10.1 Phihong Corporation Information

8.10.2 Phihong Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Phihong Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Phihong Product Description

8.10.5 Phihong Recent Development

8.11 FSP

8.11.1 FSP Corporation Information

8.11.2 FSP Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 FSP Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 FSP Product Description

8.11.5 FSP Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Channels

11.2.2 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Distributors

11.3 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

