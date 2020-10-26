Functional Proteins Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges| Kerry Group, Arla Foods AMBA, Fonterra Co-Operative, Glanbia, Koninklijke DSM

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Functional Proteins Market Insights and Forecast to 2026“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Functional Proteins market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Functional Proteins market include: Kerry Group, Arla Foods AMBA, Fonterra Co-Operative, Glanbia, Koninklijke DSM, Archer Daniels Midland, Frieslandcampina, Saputo Ingredients, APC, AMCO Proteins, Abbott Nutrition, Real Dairy Australia, Cargill Functional Proteins

Segmental Analysis

Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Functional Proteins market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.

Global Functional Proteins Market Segment By Type:

Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Isolates Functional Proteins

Global Functional Proteins Market Segment By Application:

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Functional Proteins market.

Key companies operating in the global Functional Proteins market include Kerry Group, Arla Foods AMBA, Fonterra Co-Operative, Glanbia, Koninklijke DSM, Archer Daniels Midland, Frieslandcampina, Saputo Ingredients, APC, AMCO Proteins, Abbott Nutrition, Real Dairy Australia, Cargill Functional Proteins

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Functional Proteins market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Functional Proteins industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Functional Proteins market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Proteins market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Proteins market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Functional Proteins Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Functional Proteins Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Functional Proteins Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hydrolysates

1.4.3 Whey Protein Concentrates

1.4.4 Whey Protein Isolates

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Functional Proteins Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Functional Foods

1.5.3 Functional Beverages

1.5.4 Dietary Supplements

1.5.5 Animal Nutrition

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Functional Proteins Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Functional Proteins Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Functional Proteins Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Functional Proteins, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Functional Proteins Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Functional Proteins Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Functional Proteins Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Functional Proteins Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Functional Proteins Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Functional Proteins Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Functional Proteins Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Functional Proteins Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Functional Proteins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Functional Proteins Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Functional Proteins Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Functional Proteins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Functional Proteins Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Functional Proteins Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Functional Proteins Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Functional Proteins Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Functional Proteins Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Functional Proteins Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Functional Proteins Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Functional Proteins Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Functional Proteins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Functional Proteins Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Functional Proteins Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Functional Proteins Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Functional Proteins Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Functional Proteins Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Functional Proteins Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Functional Proteins Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Functional Proteins Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Functional Proteins Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Functional Proteins Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Functional Proteins Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Functional Proteins Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Functional Proteins Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Functional Proteins by Country

6.1.1 North America Functional Proteins Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Functional Proteins Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Functional Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Functional Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Functional Proteins by Country

7.1.1 Europe Functional Proteins Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Functional Proteins Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Functional Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Functional Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Functional Proteins by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Functional Proteins Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Functional Proteins Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Functional Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Functional Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Functional Proteins by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Functional Proteins Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Functional Proteins Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Functional Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Functional Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Proteins by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Proteins Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Proteins Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Functional Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kerry Group

11.1.1 Kerry Group Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kerry Group Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Kerry Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Kerry Group Functional Proteins Products Offered

11.1.5 Kerry Group Related Developments

11.2 Arla Foods AMBA

11.2.1 Arla Foods AMBA Corporation Information

11.2.2 Arla Foods AMBA Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Arla Foods AMBA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Arla Foods AMBA Functional Proteins Products Offered

11.2.5 Arla Foods AMBA Related Developments

11.3 Fonterra Co-Operative

11.3.1 Fonterra Co-Operative Corporation Information

11.3.2 Fonterra Co-Operative Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Fonterra Co-Operative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Fonterra Co-Operative Functional Proteins Products Offered

11.3.5 Fonterra Co-Operative Related Developments

11.4 Glanbia

11.4.1 Glanbia Corporation Information

11.4.2 Glanbia Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Glanbia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Glanbia Functional Proteins Products Offered

11.4.5 Glanbia Related Developments

11.5 Koninklijke DSM

11.5.1 Koninklijke DSM Corporation Information

11.5.2 Koninklijke DSM Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Koninklijke DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Koninklijke DSM Functional Proteins Products Offered

11.5.5 Koninklijke DSM Related Developments

11.6 Archer Daniels Midland

11.6.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

11.6.2 Archer Daniels Midland Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Archer Daniels Midland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Archer Daniels Midland Functional Proteins Products Offered

11.6.5 Archer Daniels Midland Related Developments

11.7 Frieslandcampina

11.7.1 Frieslandcampina Corporation Information

11.7.2 Frieslandcampina Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Frieslandcampina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Frieslandcampina Functional Proteins Products Offered

11.7.5 Frieslandcampina Related Developments

11.8 Saputo Ingredients

11.8.1 Saputo Ingredients Corporation Information

11.8.2 Saputo Ingredients Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Saputo Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Saputo Ingredients Functional Proteins Products Offered

11.8.5 Saputo Ingredients Related Developments

11.9 APC

11.9.1 APC Corporation Information

11.9.2 APC Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 APC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 APC Functional Proteins Products Offered

11.9.5 APC Related Developments

11.10 AMCO Proteins

11.10.1 AMCO Proteins Corporation Information

11.10.2 AMCO Proteins Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 AMCO Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 AMCO Proteins Functional Proteins Products Offered

11.10.5 AMCO Proteins Related Developments

11.12 Real Dairy Australia

11.12.1 Real Dairy Australia Corporation Information

11.12.2 Real Dairy Australia Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Real Dairy Australia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Real Dairy Australia Products Offered

11.12.5 Real Dairy Australia Related Developments

11.13 Cargill

11.13.1 Cargill Corporation Information

11.13.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Cargill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Cargill Products Offered

11.13.5 Cargill Related Developments 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Functional Proteins Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Functional Proteins Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Functional Proteins Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Functional Proteins Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Functional Proteins Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Functional Proteins Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Functional Proteins Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Functional Proteins Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Functional Proteins Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Functional Proteins Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Functional Proteins Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Functional Proteins Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Functional Proteins Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Functional Proteins Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Functional Proteins Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Functional Proteins Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Functional Proteins Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Functional Proteins Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Functional Proteins Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Functional Proteins Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Functional Proteins Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Functional Proteins Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Functional Proteins Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Functional Proteins Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Functional Proteins Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

