Candle Market 2026 by Product Type, Applications, Manufacturers, Revenue, Price, Share and Growth Rate & Forecast

AllTheResearch’s latest market research report on the Candle market, with the help of a complete viewpoint, provides readers with an estimation of the global market landscape. This report on the Candle market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2020 to 2026, wherein, 2019 is the base year. This report enables readers to make important decisions regarding their business, with the help of a variety of information enclosed in the study.

This ATR report on the Candle market also provides data on the developments made by important key companies and stakeholders in the market, along with competitive intelligence. The report also covers an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the market trends and restraints in the landscape.

Based on Product type, Candle market can be segmented as: –

By Product Type (Tea Lights, Votive, Water Coil, Birthday Candles, Wax-Filled Container Candles, Others), By Raw Material (Beeswax, Stearin, Paraffin Wax, Rapeseed Wax, Palm Wax, Others)



Based on Application, Candle market can be segmented:

Offline Online



The Candle industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Dianne’s Custom CandlesLLC (US) Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co. Ltd (China) ZHONG Nam Industrial (International) Co. Ltd (Hong Kong) Empire Candle Co.LLC (US) BeCandle (Hong Kong) SC Johnson & Son Inc. (US) The Yankee Candle Company Inc. (US) Candle-lite (US) Armadilla Wax Works Inc. (US) and Colonial Candle (US) among others.



Report Snapshot:



Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD 4.2 Bn Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 5.5% 2026 Value Projection: USD 6.4 Bn



Regional Overview & Analysis of Candle Market:

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

COVID-19 Impact on Candle Market:



The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Candle market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Candle has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Candle market.

