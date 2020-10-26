Plant-based Beverages Market Forecast to 2027 – Blue Diamond Growers, Califia Farms, Danone S.A., Hain Celestial Group, Kikkoman Corporation

Plant-based beverages refer to the beverages sourced from or based on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and other plant forms. These sources do not rely on animal for meat and dairy and are considered vegan. Coconut milk, almond milk, fruit juices, tea and coffee are some examples of plant-based beverages. These are an excellent replacement for the consumers who are intolerant to lactose and allergic towards dairy products. In many cases, plant-based beverages are often as healthy as dairy food. Plant-based beverages promote healthier eating habits and provide more nutritional value in terms of vitamins, minerals and healthy fats compared to dairy beverages. In addition, these promote cardiovascular and bone health and prevent risks of cancer.

The plant-based beverages market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing consumer trend towards veganism coupled with health benefits associated with plant-based beverages. Increasing incidents of lactose intolerance and milk allergies have led to the replacement of dairy milk with plant-based beverages fuelling market growth. However, high prices of the product compared to dairy milk is likely to restrict the plant-based beverages market growth. Nonetheless, the integration of value-added ingredients and flavor innovations offer significant growth opportunities for the plant-based beverages market and the key players involved.

The List of Companies

1.Blue Diamond Growers

2.Califia Farms

3.Danone S.A.

4.Hain Celestial Group

5.Kikkoman Corporation

6.Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC.

7.Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc.

8.Pureharvest

9.Ripple Foods

10.SunOpta Inc.

