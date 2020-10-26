Power Genset Rental Services Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Aggreko, PLC, Perennial Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Gmmco Ltd., Caterpillar, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Power Genset Rental Services Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Power Genset Rental Services market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Power Genset Rental Services industry. Growth of the overall Power Genset Rental Services market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Power Genset Rental Services Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Power Genset Rental Services industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Power Genset Rental Services market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include 1. AggrekoPLC2. Perennial Technologies Pvt. Ltd.3. Gmmco Ltd.4. Caterpillar5. Atlas Copco6. Cummins7. Kohler Co.8. Sudhir Power9. Pioneer Power India10. BPC Power Rentals11. Tower Power Services12. Perfect Hiring Services13. Edison Gentech Private Limited14. DB Power Rentals15. Powermak16. JK Generator Pvt Ltd17. Keshav Generators Pvt. Ltd.18. Modern Hiring Services.

Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Based on Product Type Power Genset Rental Services market is segmented into By Capacity:1. 750 kW – 1,000 kW2. 1,001 kW -1,500 kW3. 1,501 kW – 2,000 kW4. 2,001 kW – 2,500 kW5. Above 2,500 kW

Based on Application Power Genset Rental Services market is segmented into By End-use:1. Utilities2. Mining3. Manufacturing4. Construction5. Events6. Data Center7. Others (Oil & GasShipping) By Application:1. Peak Shaving2. Standby Power3. Base Load/Continuous Power

Regional Coverage of the Power Genset Rental Services Market:

Europe

Asia and Middle East

North America

Latin America

Industrial Analysis of Power Genset Rental Services Market:

Key Questions answered in the Report:

What is the size of the overall Power Genset Rental Services market and its segments? What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market? What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Power Genset Rental Services market and how they are expected to impact the market? What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market? What is the Power Genset Rental Services market size at the regional and country-level? Who are the key market players and their key competitors? Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Power Genset Rental Services market? How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization? How financially strong are the key players in Power Genset Rental Services market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)? What are the recent trends in Power Genset Rental Services market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

