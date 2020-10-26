Electric Bicycle Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen | Aima, Gocycle, Haibike

Latest released the research study on Global Electric Bicycle Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Electric Bicycle Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Electric Bicycle Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Benelli (Italy), Aima (United States), Gocycle (United Kingdom), Haibike (Germany), Moustache Bikes (France), Rotwild (DE) (Germany), Beistegui Hermanos (Spain), Fully Charged (United Kingdom), Sparta (Netherlands), VéloSoleX (Canada) and Stromer (Switzerland)

Brief Overview on Electric Bicycle

Electric bicycles or E-bikes that are fitted with motor drive systems, a battery and a controller, are an ideal option to drive in hilly areas, rough roads, and overpasses as it is easy to manage speed more effectively. Battery and motor in an electric bicycle acts as the pumping heart of the bicycle. These parts are the fundamentals of all electric bicycles on the market.According to AMA, the market for Electric Bicycle is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Rising consumer inclination towards environment-friendly electric bikes, Increasing fuel costs, Growing interest in cycling as a fitness and recreational activity and Rise in global warming.

Electric Bicycle Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Dames, Heren, Others), Application (Korte ritten, Lange woon-werk afstand, Recreatieve tochten, Others), Propulsion Type (Pedal Assist Mode, Throttle Mode), Motor Type (Hub Motor, Mid Motor), Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Ion Polymer, Lead Acid, Others)

Market Drivers

Rising consumer inclination towards environment-friendly electric bikes

Increasing fuel costs

Growing interest in cycling as a fitness and recreational activity

Rise in global warming

Market Trend

Urban and suburban residents seek faster, greener modes of transportation

Integration of e-bikes with smartphones

Restraints

High cost of e-bikes

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electric Bicycle Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Electric Bicycle market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Electric Bicycle Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Electric Bicycle

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Electric Bicycle Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Electric Bicycle market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Electric Bicycle Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Electric Bicycle Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

