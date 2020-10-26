How Competitive Intelligence Can Keep Businesses Ahead In Fast Changing Markets

Fernando Mendez is CEO of Seattle-based Audienz, which develops strategic marketing campaigns for B2B technology companies

The cloud removes traditional barriers allowing new, global competitors to emerge daily. But companies can maintain and sharpen their edge, and outpace the competition, through consistent use of competitive intelligence and quick-turn market insights to inform business, sales and marketing strategy.

Disruptive technologies are currently driving business transformation at a relentless pace. Seemingly overnight, yesterday’s second tier (or even third tier) companies can become today’s market leaders as technologies like the cloud, artificial intelligence, and ubiquitous mobile computing lower barriers to entry, transform business models, and accelerate innovation.

Organisations that can stay ahead of their fast-changing markets are best placed for success if they deploy competitive intelligence (CI). 85% of enterprise decision-makers say they have a time frame of two years in which to make significant inroads into digital transformation or they will fall behind their competitors and suffer financial consequences as a result1. Competitive intelligence empowers business leaders to stay informed of their competitor’s strategies and movements so they can lead their markets and position their products or services to win. The ROI of CI is real. Nine out of ten businesses get quantitative benefits from CI, with 52% citing a measurable increase in revenue (according to the 2019 State of Competitive Intelligence Highlights report).

While most businesses recognize the increasing importance of CI, making it part of a company’s DNA isn’t necessarily straightforward. There can be a number of challenges, including:

Keeping up with a vast amount of ever-changing information – organizations need to monitor enormous volumes of competitor data, from product updates to hiring trends.

Organizing information into insights – businesses will need to trawl latest available information, identify and prioritize key themes, and adapt their strategies in real time.

and

Turning intelligence into action – businesses will need to share intelligence and resulting strategies internally to ensure that leadership, sales, marketing, and product teams are able to transform those insights into action.

INSERT IMAGE “4R” HERE

But there is a way of using Competitive Intelligence to help gather insights, define your strategy, increase your impact, and monitor success. These include capturing competitor information quickly to deliver a holistic view that includes products, customers, sellers, and the market; then, using these insights to develop a strategy that accentuates your

company’s differentiators; turning your insights into actions, giving your marketing and sales teams the information they need to enable them to win customers, and finally, staying on top of the latest information in real time so that you can update and optimize your strategy accordingly, and keeping your marketing and sales teams up to date. Each of these components on their own will deliver tangible benefits, but when combined, the overall impact can be transformational.

INSERT IMAGE “4R 360 INSIGHT” HERE

There are many sources from which to capture the information that will give you competitive insights. From your sales team, you will be able to gain information on how your competitors approach customers, build relationships, and position their offerings. From you customers, you can gain input on current market challenges, perceptions, and trends. From the industry news-cycle, you can gain information on the latest product announcements, leadership changes, and events. If you can capture and synthesize information from different sources, it will give you a complete and overarching view of the competitive landscape in your sector.

Part of this process involves culling through information from multiple sources and identifying the most important themes for positioning your business and products to gain competitive advantage. Then, using that information, the task is to distil it into the key themes needed to define your compete strategy. This is essential for communicating information in a way that is actionable by the people within the organisation enabling your teams to get to the information they need when they need it. This means organizing data and insights into a competitive positioning framework that businesses can easily understand and act on.

Information is only as good as the format in which it is delivered. To act on competitive intelligence, the people in your organization need it delivered in an easily consumable format that starts with high-level information and enables them to quickly get the details they need.

Once you have created your strategy, it’s essential to be able to translate it into action. The return on investment in competitive intelligence is only realized when you deliver materials that enable sales teams to win deals, that optimize your marketing to differentiate against the competition, and prioritize your product development efforts. And, critically, this means understanding how your teams are going to be using this information. Talk to your leadership, sales, marketing, and product teams. Organize this discovery around what information they need and to what level of detail; how this information should be structured for them to best understand and communicate it, and what type of deliverable is best for easy consumption.

INSERT IMAGE 4R2 HERE

To stay ahead of your competition, real-time monitoring of data to ensure strategies remain up to date is critical. 65% of businesses that update their competitive intelligence weekly see a revenue increase as a result of CI. This goes up to 75% for those that update CI daily. 2

Once the initial competitive intelligence effort is completed, real-time monitoring will be needed so the business keeps its finger on the pulse, ensuring competitive intelligence is consistently up-to-date, relevant, and valuable. This is complemented by regular refreshes insight tactics, such as qualitative interviews, quantitative surveys, and mystery shopping. This turns static insights into a dynamic flow of information. It’s also important to deliver competitive guidance via online formats that can be updated anytime, so you know your internal teams are always accessing the latest information.

This approach provides a framework for companies to outpace their competitors in a fast-changing business environment. It can be daunting but implemented effectively competitive intelligence can deliver quick wins and rapid return on investment.

Ends.