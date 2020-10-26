Irrigation Automation Market Analysis, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis up to 2027

The irrigation automation market was valued at US$ 2.47 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9.63 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The irrigation automation market is growing with the support from various country governments encouraging water and energy conservation as well as with the rising demand for food with the continuously growing population. Emerging water crisis, together with unpredictable rainfall patterns, is significantly hindering the use of conventional agricultural irrigation practices, thus propelling the use of advanced irrigation techniques for cultivation worldwide. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies such as soil moisture-based and weather-based water management techniques boosts the adoption of irrigation automation systems.

The scarcity of freshwater resources in arid and urban regions , as well as progress in greenhouse projects, leads to enormous dependence on efficient irrigation techniques based on sensors assisting spraying and dripping irrigation automation systems. Therefore, the global irrigation automation market demand is surging rapidly and is expected to notice an exponential growth during the forecast period. Further, golf courses, residential plantation, and urban landscaping are demanding convenient and steady water supply techniques without any manual intervention, in turn, supporting the growth of the irrigation automation market.

Leading Irrigation Automation market Players:

Galcon Ltd. Hunter Industries Inc. IrritecS.p.A Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. Lindsay Corporation Nelson Irrigation Corporation Rubicon Water The Toro Company Valmont Industries, Inc. WaterBit, Inc.

Irrigation Automation market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Irrigation Automation market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Irrigation Automation market.

Irrigation Automation market report also provides a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Irrigation Automation market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Irrigation Automation market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches

