MARKET RESEARCH ON USER AUTHENTICATION SOLUTION MARKET 2020: BY TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS-GERMALTONV, COMPUTER SCIENCES CORP, SECUREAUTH, SECURENVOY LTD, PROTECTIMUS, CROSSMATCH, SILVERFORT, IDENTITY AUTOMATION | FORECAST TO 2026

Global User Authentication Solution Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026, providing the most up-to-date data on the latest technological developments, upcoming business opportunities, market restraining factors in the market. The report comprises every detailed information about the market which basically covers a preface, market value, growth pattern and other relevant information. The market research studies current, past, and future market scenario market primarily based on factors on which the companies participate in the market growth, key trends and segmentation analysis.

The global user authentication solution was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Scope of global User Authentication Solution includes by Type (Single Factor Authentication, Two Factor Authentication), by End User (Defense and Surveillance sector, Automotive industry, Healthcare sector, telecommunication industry, consumer electronics, IT sector, service sector and others) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

The user authentication solution means to verification of a wide range of transfers of human to machine credentials which require the authenticity of the user for confirmation. In different way the term machine authentication refers to automated process which does not require a human input. User authentication is necessary in all human to computer interaction other than automatically and guest logged in to a specific account. The authentication allows human to machine interaction on wireless and wired networks so that the system can gives access to internet and network connected resources and systems. There has been major development in the field of user authentication. Usually the user authentication involved a password combination and simple ID. Now there are a wide range of user authentication factors which has been included for the enhancement and development of security in the communications.

The growing threat of high profile cyber-attacks and rising usage of bring your own device (BYOD) are anticipated to drive the user authentication solution market. However, the existing authentication solutions is major restraining factor for mobile user authentication market because the existing solutions are not compatible with mobile user authentication which decreases the demand for mobile user authentication solution.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• CA Technologies Inc.

• GermaltoNV

• Computer Sciences Corp.

• SecureAuth

• SecurEnvoy Ltd

• VASCO Data Security International Inc.

• Protectimus

• Crossmatch

• Silverfort

• Identity Automation

• …

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading User Authentication Solution Company.

Based on Type, the market is divided into:

• Single Factor Authentication

• Two Factor Authentication

Based on End User, the market is divided into:

• Defense and Surveillance sector

• Automotive industry

• Healthcare sector

• Telecommunication industry

• Consumer electronics

• IT sector

• Service sector

• Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, type, end user wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, type, end user with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• User Authentication Solution Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

3. User Authentication Solution Market— Market Overview

4. User Authentication Solution Market by Type Outlook

5.User Authentication Solution Market by End User Outlook

6. User Authentication Solution Market Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

List of Tables and Figures…

