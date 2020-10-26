Geared Motors and Drives Industry 2020 Market Share, Outlook, Top Key Players and Forecast Report 2025

Geared Motors and Drives Industry studies applications ranging from small appliances to large compressors. About 25% of the world’s electrical energy is consumed by electric motors in industrial applications, which can be more efficient when using VFDs in centrifugal load service

This report focuses on the Geared Motors and Drives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The food and beverage industry is the primary end-user to the geared motors and drives market. This is mainly due to the need to comply with stringent regulations that emphasis on food safety, quality, and hygiene, inducing manufacturers to upgrade their equipment accordingly. With the growing population and the rising demand for food, the market will witness considerable growth in this end-user segment.

Owing to decline in coal mining activities and the increasing demand for wind generation, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the geared motors and drives market. The growing focus towards clean power generation sources and the increase in food safety- and hygiene-related regulations, will drive the growth of the geared drives and geared motors market in the region.

The worldwide market for Geared Motors and Drives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Geared Motors and Drives Industry Segment by Manufacturer

· ABB

· Bonfiglioli

· Mitsubishi

· Regal Beloit

· Siemens

· Sumitomo Heavy Industries

· Altra Industrial Motion

· Anaheim Automation

· Boneng

· …..

Market Segment by Type covers:

· Geared Motors

· Geared Drives

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

· Food and Beverage

· Metals and Mining

· Automotive

· Wind Power

· Oil and Gas

· Pulp and Paper

· Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Geared Motors and Drives Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Geared Motors and Drives Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Geared Motors and Drives, with sales, revenue, and price of Geared Motors and Drives, in 2015 and 2020.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2020.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Geared Motors and Drives, for each region, from 2011 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2020.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Geared Motors and Drives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Geared Motors and Drives sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

