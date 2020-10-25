Agriculture Genomics Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth|Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies

Complete study of the global Agriculture Genomics market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Agriculture Genomics industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Agriculture Genomics production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Agriculture Genomics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins, Zoetis, LGC Limited, BGI, Neogen Corporation, Pacific Biosciences, CEN4GEN Institute, NuGEN Technologies, Edico Genome, UD-GenoMed Limited, SciGenom

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-request/114477/agriculture-genomics

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Agriculture Genomics industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Agriculture Genomics manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Agriculture Genomics industry.

Segmentation Description By Product Type · Market Analysis and Insights: Global Agriculture Genomics MarketThe global Agriculture Genomics market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2026, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.Global Agriculture Genomics Scope and SegmentThe global Agriculture Genomics market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and By Application · Market Analysis and Insights: Global Agriculture Genomics MarketThe global Agriculture Genomics market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2026, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.Global Agriculture Genomics Scope and SegmentThe global Agriculture Genomics market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agriculture Genomics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.By the product type, the market is primarily split into, Illumina HiSeq, Sanger Sequencer, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer, OtherBy the end users/application, this report covers the following segments, Crops, LivestockCompetitive Landscape:The report provides a list of all the key players in the Agriculture Genomics market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.The Agriculture Genomics key manufacturers in this market include:, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins, Zoetis, LGC Limited, BGI, Neogen Corporation, Pacific Biosciences, CEN4GEN Institute, NuGEN Technologies, Edico Genome, UD-GenoMed Limited, SciGenom Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are · Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins, Zoetis, LGC Limited, BGI, Neogen Corporation, Pacific Biosciences, CEN4GEN Institute, NuGEN Technologies, Edico Genome, UD-GenoMed Limited, SciGenom By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Agriculture Genomics industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Agriculture Genomics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Agriculture Genomics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Agriculture Genomics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Agriculture Genomics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agriculture Genomics market?

Enquire For Customization In the Report Click here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/114477/agriculture-genomics

Table of Contents

1 Agriculture Genomics Market Overview

1.1 Agriculture Genomics Product Overview

1.2 Agriculture Genomics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Illumina HiSeq

1.2.2 Sanger Sequencer

1.2.3 PacBio Sequencer

1.2.4 SOLiD Sequencer

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Agriculture Genomics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Agriculture Genomics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Agriculture Genomics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Agriculture Genomics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Agriculture Genomics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Agriculture Genomics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Agriculture Genomics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Agriculture Genomics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Agriculture Genomics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Agriculture Genomics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Agriculture Genomics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Agriculture Genomics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Genomics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Agriculture Genomics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Genomics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Agriculture Genomics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Agriculture Genomics Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Agriculture Genomics Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Agriculture Genomics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Agriculture Genomics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Agriculture Genomics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Agriculture Genomics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Agriculture Genomics Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Agriculture Genomics as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Agriculture Genomics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Agriculture Genomics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Agriculture Genomics Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Agriculture Genomics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Agriculture Genomics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Agriculture Genomics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Agriculture Genomics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Agriculture Genomics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Agriculture Genomics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Agriculture Genomics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Agriculture Genomics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Agriculture Genomics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Genomics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Genomics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Agriculture Genomics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Agriculture Genomics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Agriculture Genomics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Agriculture Genomics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Genomics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Genomics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Agriculture Genomics by Application

4.1 Agriculture Genomics Segment by Application

4.1.1 Crops

4.1.2 Livestock

4.2 Global Agriculture Genomics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Agriculture Genomics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Agriculture Genomics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Agriculture Genomics Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Agriculture Genomics by Application

4.5.2 Europe Agriculture Genomics by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Genomics by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Agriculture Genomics by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Genomics by Application

5 North America Agriculture Genomics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Agriculture Genomics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Agriculture Genomics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Agriculture Genomics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Agriculture Genomics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Agriculture Genomics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Agriculture Genomics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Agriculture Genomics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Agriculture Genomics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Agriculture Genomics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Genomics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Genomics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Genomics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Genomics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Genomics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Agriculture Genomics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Agriculture Genomics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Agriculture Genomics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Agriculture Genomics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Agriculture Genomics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Genomics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Genomics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Genomics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Genomics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Genomics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Agriculture Genomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Agriculture Genomics Business

10.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

10.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Agriculture Genomics Products Offered

10.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

10.2 Illumina

10.2.1 Illumina Corporation Information

10.2.2 Illumina Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Illumina Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Agriculture Genomics Products Offered

10.2.5 Illumina Recent Development

10.3 Agilent Technologies

10.3.1 Agilent Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 Agilent Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Agilent Technologies Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Agilent Technologies Agriculture Genomics Products Offered

10.3.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

10.4 Eurofins

10.4.1 Eurofins Corporation Information

10.4.2 Eurofins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Eurofins Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Eurofins Agriculture Genomics Products Offered

10.4.5 Eurofins Recent Development

10.5 Zoetis

10.5.1 Zoetis Corporation Information

10.5.2 Zoetis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Zoetis Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Zoetis Agriculture Genomics Products Offered

10.5.5 Zoetis Recent Development

10.6 LGC Limited

10.6.1 LGC Limited Corporation Information

10.6.2 LGC Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 LGC Limited Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 LGC Limited Agriculture Genomics Products Offered

10.6.5 LGC Limited Recent Development

10.7 BGI

10.7.1 BGI Corporation Information

10.7.2 BGI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 BGI Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 BGI Agriculture Genomics Products Offered

10.7.5 BGI Recent Development

10.8 Neogen Corporation

10.8.1 Neogen Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Neogen Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Neogen Corporation Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Neogen Corporation Agriculture Genomics Products Offered

10.8.5 Neogen Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Pacific Biosciences

10.9.1 Pacific Biosciences Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pacific Biosciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Pacific Biosciences Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Pacific Biosciences Agriculture Genomics Products Offered

10.9.5 Pacific Biosciences Recent Development

10.10 CEN4GEN Institute

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Agriculture Genomics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CEN4GEN Institute Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CEN4GEN Institute Recent Development

10.11 NuGEN Technologies

10.11.1 NuGEN Technologies Corporation Information

10.11.2 NuGEN Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 NuGEN Technologies Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 NuGEN Technologies Agriculture Genomics Products Offered

10.11.5 NuGEN Technologies Recent Development

10.12 Edico Genome

10.12.1 Edico Genome Corporation Information

10.12.2 Edico Genome Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Edico Genome Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Edico Genome Agriculture Genomics Products Offered

10.12.5 Edico Genome Recent Development

10.13 UD-GenoMed Limited

10.13.1 UD-GenoMed Limited Corporation Information

10.13.2 UD-GenoMed Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 UD-GenoMed Limited Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 UD-GenoMed Limited Agriculture Genomics Products Offered

10.13.5 UD-GenoMed Limited Recent Development

10.14 SciGenom

10.14.1 SciGenom Corporation Information

10.14.2 SciGenom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 SciGenom Agriculture Genomics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 SciGenom Agriculture Genomics Products Offered

10.14.5 SciGenom Recent Development

11 Agriculture Genomics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Agriculture Genomics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Agriculture Genomics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.