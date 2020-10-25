3D Mapping Market Recent Trends and Developments, Challenges and Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2020-2026|Autodesk, Apple Inc, Google

Complete study of the global 3D Mapping market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global 3D Mapping industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on 3D Mapping production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global 3D Mapping market include Autodesk, Apple Inc, Google, SAAB, Intermap Technologies, Cybercity 3D, ESRI, Topcon Corporation, Trimble, Airbus Defence and Space, Foundry, Pixologic, NewTek, Inc, Blender Foundation, 3D-Coat, MAXON Computer GmbH, Softree, Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global 3D Mapping industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the 3D Mapping manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall 3D Mapping industry.

By the type, the market is primarily split into, 3D Mapping Software, 3D Mapping Services
By the application, this report covers the following segments, Construction Purposes, Automobile Industry, Transportation Industry, Video Entertainment, Others
Competitive Landscape:
The 3D Mapping key manufacturers in this market include:, Autodesk, Apple Inc, Google, SAAB, Intermap Technologies, Cybercity 3D, ESRI, Topcon Corporation, Trimble, Airbus Defence and Space, Foundry, Pixologic, NewTek, Inc, Blender Foundation, 3D-Coat, MAXON Computer GmbH, Softree, Bentley Systems, Incorporated
By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global 3D Mapping industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 3D Mapping market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 3D Mapping industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 3D Mapping market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 3D Mapping market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 3D Mapping market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of 3D Mapping

1.1 3D Mapping Market Overview

1.1.1 3D Mapping Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global 3D Mapping Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global 3D Mapping Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global 3D Mapping Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global 3D Mapping Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, 3D Mapping Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America 3D Mapping Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe 3D Mapping Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China 3D Mapping Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific 3D Mapping Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America 3D Mapping Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa 3D Mapping Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 3D Mapping Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global 3D Mapping Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global 3D Mapping Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global 3D Mapping Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 3D Mapping Software

2.5 3D Mapping Services

3 3D Mapping Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global 3D Mapping Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global 3D Mapping Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 3D Mapping Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Construction Purposes

3.5 Automobile Industry

3.6 Transportation Industry

3.7 Video Entertainment

3.8 Others

4 Global 3D Mapping Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global 3D Mapping Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 3D Mapping as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 3D Mapping Market

4.4 Global Top Players 3D Mapping Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players 3D Mapping Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 3D Mapping Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Autodesk

5.1.1 Autodesk Profile

5.1.2 Autodesk Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Autodesk Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Autodesk Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.2 Apple Inc

5.2.1 Apple Inc Profile

5.2.2 Apple Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Apple Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Apple Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Apple Inc Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Google

5.5.1 Google Profile

5.3.2 Google Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Google Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Google Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 SAAB Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.4 SAAB

5.4.1 SAAB Profile

5.4.2 SAAB Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 SAAB Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SAAB Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 SAAB Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.5 Intermap Technologies

5.5.1 Intermap Technologies Profile

5.5.2 Intermap Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Intermap Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Intermap Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Intermap Technologies Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.6 Cybercity 3D

5.6.1 Cybercity 3D Profile

5.6.2 Cybercity 3D Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Cybercity 3D Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Cybercity 3D Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Cybercity 3D Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.7 ESRI

5.7.1 ESRI Profile

5.7.2 ESRI Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 ESRI Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 ESRI Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 ESRI Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Topcon Corporation

5.8.1 Topcon Corporation Profile

5.8.2 Topcon Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Topcon Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Topcon Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Topcon Corporation Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.9 Trimble

5.9.1 Trimble Profile

5.9.2 Trimble Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Trimble Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Trimble Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Trimble Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.10 Airbus Defence and Space

5.10.1 Airbus Defence and Space Profile

5.10.2 Airbus Defence and Space Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Airbus Defence and Space Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Airbus Defence and Space Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Airbus Defence and Space Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.11 Foundry

5.11.1 Foundry Profile

5.11.2 Foundry Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Foundry Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Foundry Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Foundry Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.12 Pixologic

5.12.1 Pixologic Profile

5.12.2 Pixologic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Pixologic Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Pixologic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Pixologic Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.13 NewTek, Inc

5.13.1 NewTek, Inc Profile

5.13.2 NewTek, Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 NewTek, Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 NewTek, Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 NewTek, Inc Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.14 Blender Foundation

5.14.1 Blender Foundation Profile

5.14.2 Blender Foundation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Blender Foundation Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Blender Foundation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Blender Foundation Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.15 3D-Coat

5.15.1 3D-Coat Profile

5.15.2 3D-Coat Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 3D-Coat Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 3D-Coat Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 3D-Coat Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.16 MAXON Computer GmbH

5.16.1 MAXON Computer GmbH Profile

5.16.2 MAXON Computer GmbH Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 MAXON Computer GmbH Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 MAXON Computer GmbH Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 MAXON Computer GmbH Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Softree

5.17.1 Softree Profile

5.17.2 Softree Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Softree Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Softree Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Softree Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.18 Bentley Systems, Incorporated

5.18.1 Bentley Systems, Incorporated Profile

5.18.2 Bentley Systems, Incorporated Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Bentley Systems, Incorporated Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Bentley Systems, Incorporated Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Bentley Systems, Incorporated Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

6 North America 3D Mapping by Players and by Application

6.1 North America 3D Mapping Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America 3D Mapping Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe 3D Mapping by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe 3D Mapping Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe 3D Mapping Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China 3D Mapping by Players and by Application

8.1 China 3D Mapping Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China 3D Mapping Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Rest of Asia Pacific 3D Mapping by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific 3D Mapping Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific 3D Mapping Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Latin America 3D Mapping by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America 3D Mapping Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America 3D Mapping Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 Middle East & Africa 3D Mapping by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa 3D Mapping Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa 3D Mapping Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 3D Mapping Market Dynamics

12.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

12.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

12.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

