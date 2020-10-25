Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market 2020: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2026|Booking Holdings, TripAdvisor, Expedia

Complete study of the global Online Travel Agency (OTA) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Online Travel Agency (OTA) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Online Travel Agency (OTA) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Online Travel Agency (OTA) market include Booking Holdings, TripAdvisor, Expedia, HomeAway, Kayak, QUNR, Ctrip, Orbitz, MakeMyTrip, TravelZoo, Sabre Corporation, Opodo, Travelgenio, Voyages, Webjet, Wotif.com

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-request/114424/online-travel-agency-ota

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Online Travel Agency (OTA) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Online Travel Agency (OTA) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Online Travel Agency (OTA) industry.

Segmentation Description By Product Type · Smart tourism refers to the application of information and communication technology for developing innovative tools in tourism.[1] It supports integrated efforts at a destination to find innovative ways to collect and use data derived from physical infrastructure, social connectedness and organizational sources (both government and non-government), and users in combination with advanced technologies to increase efficiency, sustainability, experiences. The information and communication technology tools used for smart tourism include IoT, mobile communication, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. It combines physical, informational, social, and commercial infrastructure of tourism with such tools to provide smart tourism opportunities.[1]The principles of smart tourism lie at enhancing tourism experiences, improve the efficiency of resource management, maximize destination competitiveness with an emphasis on sustainable aspects.It should also gather and distribute information to facilitate efficient allocation of tourism resources and integrate tourism supplies at a micro and macro level ensuring that the benefits are well distributed.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) MarketThe global Online Travel Agency (OTA) market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2026, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Scope and SegmentThe global Online Travel Agency (OTA) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and By Application · Smart tourism refers to the application of information and communication technology for developing innovative tools in tourism.[1] It supports integrated efforts at a destination to find innovative ways to collect and use data derived from physical infrastructure, social connectedness and organizational sources (both government and non-government), and users in combination with advanced technologies to increase efficiency, sustainability, experiences. The information and communication technology tools used for smart tourism include IoT, mobile communication, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. It combines physical, informational, social, and commercial infrastructure of tourism with such tools to provide smart tourism opportunities.[1]The principles of smart tourism lie at enhancing tourism experiences, improve the efficiency of resource management, maximize destination competitiveness with an emphasis on sustainable aspects.It should also gather and distribute information to facilitate efficient allocation of tourism resources and integrate tourism supplies at a micro and macro level ensuring that the benefits are well distributed.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) MarketThe global Online Travel Agency (OTA) market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2026, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Scope and SegmentThe global Online Travel Agency (OTA) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Travel Agency (OTA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.By the type, the market is primarily split into, Online, OfflineBy the application, this report covers the following segments, Making Reservations, Translation Services, Direction Guidance, Audio Guidance, OtherCompetitive Landscape:The Online Travel Agency (OTA) key manufacturers in this market include:, Booking Holdings, TripAdvisor, Expedia, HomeAway, Kayak, QUNR, Ctrip, Orbitz, MakeMyTrip, TravelZoo, Sabre Corporation, Opodo, Travelgenio, Voyages, Webjet, Wotif.com Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are · Booking Holdings, TripAdvisor, Expedia, HomeAway, Kayak, QUNR, Ctrip, Orbitz, MakeMyTrip, TravelZoo, Sabre Corporation, Opodo, Travelgenio, Voyages, Webjet, Wotif.com By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Online Travel Agency (OTA) industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Online Travel Agency (OTA) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Online Travel Agency (OTA) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Online Travel Agency (OTA) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Online Travel Agency (OTA) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Online Travel Agency (OTA) market?

Enquire For Customization In the Report Click here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/114424/online-travel-agency-ota

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Online Travel Agency (OTA)

1.1 Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Overview

1.1.1 Online Travel Agency (OTA) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Online

2.5 Offline

3 Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Making Reservations

3.5 Translation Services

3.6 Direction Guidance

3.7 Audio Guidance

3.8 Other

4 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Online Travel Agency (OTA) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Online Travel Agency (OTA) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Online Travel Agency (OTA) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Booking Holdings

5.1.1 Booking Holdings Profile

5.1.2 Booking Holdings Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Booking Holdings Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Booking Holdings Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Booking Holdings Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.2 TripAdvisor

5.2.1 TripAdvisor Profile

5.2.2 TripAdvisor Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 TripAdvisor Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 TripAdvisor Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 TripAdvisor Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Expedia

5.5.1 Expedia Profile

5.3.2 Expedia Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Expedia Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Expedia Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 HomeAway Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.4 HomeAway

5.4.1 HomeAway Profile

5.4.2 HomeAway Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 HomeAway Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 HomeAway Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 HomeAway Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.5 Kayak

5.5.1 Kayak Profile

5.5.2 Kayak Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Kayak Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Kayak Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Kayak Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.6 QUNR

5.6.1 QUNR Profile

5.6.2 QUNR Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 QUNR Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 QUNR Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 QUNR Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.7 Ctrip

5.7.1 Ctrip Profile

5.7.2 Ctrip Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Ctrip Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Ctrip Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Ctrip Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Orbitz

5.8.1 Orbitz Profile

5.8.2 Orbitz Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Orbitz Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Orbitz Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Orbitz Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.9 MakeMyTrip

5.9.1 MakeMyTrip Profile

5.9.2 MakeMyTrip Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 MakeMyTrip Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 MakeMyTrip Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 MakeMyTrip Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.10 TravelZoo

5.10.1 TravelZoo Profile

5.10.2 TravelZoo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 TravelZoo Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 TravelZoo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 TravelZoo Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.11 Sabre Corporation

5.11.1 Sabre Corporation Profile

5.11.2 Sabre Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Sabre Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Sabre Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Sabre Corporation Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.12 Opodo

5.12.1 Opodo Profile

5.12.2 Opodo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Opodo Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Opodo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Opodo Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.13 Travelgenio

5.13.1 Travelgenio Profile

5.13.2 Travelgenio Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Travelgenio Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Travelgenio Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Travelgenio Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.14 Voyages

5.14.1 Voyages Profile

5.14.2 Voyages Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Voyages Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Voyages Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Voyages Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.15 Webjet

5.15.1 Webjet Profile

5.15.2 Webjet Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Webjet Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Webjet Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Webjet Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.16 Wotif.com

5.16.1 Wotif.com Profile

5.16.2 Wotif.com Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Wotif.com Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Wotif.com Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Wotif.com Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

6 North America Online Travel Agency (OTA) by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Online Travel Agency (OTA) by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Online Travel Agency (OTA) by Players and by Application

8.1 China Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Rest of Asia Pacific Online Travel Agency (OTA) by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Latin America Online Travel Agency (OTA) by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 Middle East & Africa Online Travel Agency (OTA) by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Dynamics

12.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

12.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

12.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.