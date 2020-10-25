Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2026|Thales, Siemens, Garmin

Complete study of the global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System market include Thales, Siemens, Garmin, Kapsch Trafficcom, Tomtom International, Cubic, Q-Free, Efkon, Flir Systems, Denso, Geotoll, Electricfeel, Doublemap, Bestmile, Nutonomy, Iteris, Ricardo, Savari, Transcore, Lanner Electronics

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System industry.

An Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System is an advanced application which, without embodying intelligence as such, aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and 'smarter' use of transport networks.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market

The global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2026, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.

Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Scope and Segment

The global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

By the type, the market is primarily split into: Advanced Traffic Management System, Advanced Traveler Information System, ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System, Advanced Public Transportation System, Commercial Vehicle Operation

By the application, this report covers the following segments: Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring, Intelligent Traffic Control, Collision Avoidance, Parking Management, Passenger Information Management, Ticketing Management, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Automotive Telematics

Competitive Landscape:

The Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System key manufacturers in this market include: Thales, Siemens, Garmin, Kapsch Trafficcom, Tomtom International, Cubic, Q-Free, Efkon, Flir Systems, Denso, Geotoll, Electricfeel, Doublemap, Bestmile, Nutonomy, Iteris, Ricardo, Savari, Transcore, Lanner Electronics

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System

1.1 Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Overview

1.1.1 Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Advanced Traffic Management System

2.5 Advanced Traveler Information System

2.6 ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

2.7 Advanced Public Transportation System

2.8 Commercial Vehicle Operation

3 Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

3.5 Intelligent Traffic Control

3.6 Collision Avoidance

3.7 Parking Management

3.8 Passenger Information Management

3.9 Ticketing Management

3.10 Emergency Vehicle Notification

3.11 Automotive Telematics

4 Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market

4.4 Global Top Players Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Thales

5.1.1 Thales Profile

5.1.2 Thales Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Thales Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Thales Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Thales Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.2 Siemens

5.2.1 Siemens Profile

5.2.2 Siemens Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Siemens Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Siemens Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Siemens Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Garmin

5.5.1 Garmin Profile

5.3.2 Garmin Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Garmin Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Garmin Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Kapsch Trafficcom Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.4 Kapsch Trafficcom

5.4.1 Kapsch Trafficcom Profile

5.4.2 Kapsch Trafficcom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Kapsch Trafficcom Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Kapsch Trafficcom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Kapsch Trafficcom Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.5 Tomtom International

5.5.1 Tomtom International Profile

5.5.2 Tomtom International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Tomtom International Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Tomtom International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Tomtom International Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.6 Cubic

5.6.1 Cubic Profile

5.6.2 Cubic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Cubic Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Cubic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Cubic Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.7 Q-Free

5.7.1 Q-Free Profile

5.7.2 Q-Free Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Q-Free Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Q-Free Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Q-Free Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Efkon

5.8.1 Efkon Profile

5.8.2 Efkon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Efkon Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Efkon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Efkon Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.9 Flir Systems

5.9.1 Flir Systems Profile

5.9.2 Flir Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Flir Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Flir Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Flir Systems Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.10 Denso

5.10.1 Denso Profile

5.10.2 Denso Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Denso Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Denso Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Denso Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.11 Geotoll

5.11.1 Geotoll Profile

5.11.2 Geotoll Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Geotoll Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Geotoll Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Geotoll Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.12 Electricfeel

5.12.1 Electricfeel Profile

5.12.2 Electricfeel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Electricfeel Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Electricfeel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Electricfeel Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.13 Doublemap

5.13.1 Doublemap Profile

5.13.2 Doublemap Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Doublemap Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Doublemap Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Doublemap Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.14 Bestmile

5.14.1 Bestmile Profile

5.14.2 Bestmile Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Bestmile Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Bestmile Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Bestmile Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.15 Nutonomy

5.15.1 Nutonomy Profile

5.15.2 Nutonomy Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Nutonomy Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Nutonomy Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Nutonomy Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.16 Iteris

5.16.1 Iteris Profile

5.16.2 Iteris Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Iteris Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Iteris Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Iteris Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Ricardo

5.17.1 Ricardo Profile

5.17.2 Ricardo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Ricardo Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Ricardo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Ricardo Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.18 Savari

5.18.1 Savari Profile

5.18.2 Savari Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Savari Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Savari Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Savari Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.19 Transcore

5.19.1 Transcore Profile

5.19.2 Transcore Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 Transcore Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Transcore Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Transcore Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.20 Lanner Electronics

5.20.1 Lanner Electronics Profile

5.20.2 Lanner Electronics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 Lanner Electronics Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Lanner Electronics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Lanner Electronics Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

6 North America Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System by Players and by Application

8.1 China Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Latin America Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System Market Dynamics

12.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

12.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

12.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

