Digital Transformation in Logistics Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026|Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, UPS

Complete study of the global Digital Transformation in Logistics market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Digital Transformation in Logistics industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Digital Transformation in Logistics production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Digital Transformation in Logistics market include Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, UPS, DB Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, World Courier, SF Express, Panalpina, CEVA, Agility, DSV, Kerry Logistics, CH Robinson, VersaCold, Marken, Air Canada Cargo

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Digital Transformation in Logistics industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Digital Transformation in Logistics manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Digital Transformation in Logistics industry.

Segmentation Description By Product Type · Logistics is generally the detailed organization and implementation of a complex operation. In a general business sense, logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet requirements of customers or corporations. The resources managed in logistics can include physical items such as food, materials, animals, equipment, and liquids; as well as intangible items, such as time and information. The logistics of physical items usually involves the integration of information flow, materials handling, production, packaging, inventory, transportation, warehousing, and often security.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Transformation in Logistics MarketThe global Digital Transformation in Logistics market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2026, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Scope and SegmentThe global Digital Transformation in Logistics market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Transformation in Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.By the type, the market is primarily split into, Cold Chain Logistics, Non-cold Chain LogisticsBy the application, this report covers the following segments, Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma, Specially PharmaCompetitive Landscape:The Digital Transformation in Logistics key manufacturers in this market include:, Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, UPS, DB Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, World Courier, SF Express, Panalpina, CEVA, Agility, DSV, Kerry Logistics, CH Robinson, VersaCold, Marken, Air Canada Cargo Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are · Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, UPS, DB Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, World Courier, SF Express, Panalpina, CEVA, Agility, DSV, Kerry Logistics, CH Robinson, VersaCold, Marken, Air Canada Cargo By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Digital Transformation in Logistics industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Transformation in Logistics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Digital Transformation in Logistics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Transformation in Logistics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Transformation in Logistics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Transformation in Logistics market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Digital Transformation in Logistics

1.1 Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Transformation in Logistics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Cold Chain Logistics

2.5 Non-cold Chain Logistics

3 Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Bio Pharma

3.5 Chemical Pharma

3.6 Specially Pharma

4 Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Digital Transformation in Logistics as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Digital Transformation in Logistics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Digital Transformation in Logistics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Digital Transformation in Logistics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Deutsche Post DHL

5.1.1 Deutsche Post DHL Profile

5.1.2 Deutsche Post DHL Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Deutsche Post DHL Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Deutsche Post DHL Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Deutsche Post DHL Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.2 Kuehne + Nagel

5.2.1 Kuehne + Nagel Profile

5.2.2 Kuehne + Nagel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Kuehne + Nagel Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 UPS

5.5.1 UPS Profile

5.3.2 UPS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 UPS Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 UPS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 DB Group Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.4 DB Group

5.4.1 DB Group Profile

5.4.2 DB Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 DB Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 DB Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 DB Group Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.5 FedEx

5.5.1 FedEx Profile

5.5.2 FedEx Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 FedEx Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 FedEx Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 FedEx Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.6 Nippon Express

5.6.1 Nippon Express Profile

5.6.2 Nippon Express Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Nippon Express Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Nippon Express Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Nippon Express Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.7 World Courier

5.7.1 World Courier Profile

5.7.2 World Courier Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 World Courier Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 World Courier Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 World Courier Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 SF Express

5.8.1 SF Express Profile

5.8.2 SF Express Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 SF Express Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 SF Express Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 SF Express Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.9 Panalpina

5.9.1 Panalpina Profile

5.9.2 Panalpina Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Panalpina Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Panalpina Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Panalpina Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.10 CEVA

5.10.1 CEVA Profile

5.10.2 CEVA Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 CEVA Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 CEVA Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 CEVA Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.11 Agility

5.11.1 Agility Profile

5.11.2 Agility Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Agility Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Agility Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Agility Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.12 DSV

5.12.1 DSV Profile

5.12.2 DSV Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 DSV Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 DSV Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 DSV Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.13 Kerry Logistics

5.13.1 Kerry Logistics Profile

5.13.2 Kerry Logistics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Kerry Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Kerry Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Kerry Logistics Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.14 CH Robinson

5.14.1 CH Robinson Profile

5.14.2 CH Robinson Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 CH Robinson Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 CH Robinson Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 CH Robinson Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.15 VersaCold

5.15.1 VersaCold Profile

5.15.2 VersaCold Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 VersaCold Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 VersaCold Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 VersaCold Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.16 Marken

5.16.1 Marken Profile

5.16.2 Marken Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Marken Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Marken Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Marken Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Air Canada Cargo

5.17.1 Air Canada Cargo Profile

5.17.2 Air Canada Cargo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Air Canada Cargo Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Air Canada Cargo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Air Canada Cargo Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

6 North America Digital Transformation in Logistics by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Digital Transformation in Logistics by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Digital Transformation in Logistics by Players and by Application

8.1 China Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Transformation in Logistics by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Latin America Digital Transformation in Logistics by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 Middle East & Africa Digital Transformation in Logistics by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Dynamics

12.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

12.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

12.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

