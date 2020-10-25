Connected Appliances Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2026|Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux, Samsung Electronics

Complete study of the global Connected Appliances market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Connected Appliances industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Connected Appliances production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Connected Appliances market include Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Haier Group, BSH Appliance, Miele & Cie KG, Panasonic, Robam, Midea

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Connected Appliances industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Connected Appliances manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Connected Appliances industry.

Segmentation Description By Product Type

The global Connected Appliances market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Connected Appliances market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into: Smart Refrigerator, Smart Cookers, Smart Hood, Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments: Commercial, Household

Competitive Landscape:
The report provides a list of all the key players in the Connected Appliances market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Connected Appliances key manufacturers in this market include: Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Haier Group, BSH Appliance, Miele & Cie KG, Panasonic, Robam, Midea

By Region:
North America: U.S., Canada
Europe: Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa: GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Connected Appliances industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Connected Appliances market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Connected Appliances industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Connected Appliances market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Connected Appliances market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Connected Appliances market?

Table of Contents

1 Connected Appliances Market Overview

1.1 Connected Appliances Product Overview

1.2 Connected Appliances Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Smart Refrigerator

1.2.2 Smart Cookers

1.2.3 Smart Hood

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Connected Appliances Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Connected Appliances Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Connected Appliances Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Connected Appliances Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Connected Appliances Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Connected Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Connected Appliances Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Connected Appliances Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Connected Appliances Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Connected Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Connected Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Connected Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Connected Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Connected Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Connected Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Connected Appliances Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Connected Appliances Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Connected Appliances Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Connected Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Connected Appliances Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Connected Appliances Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Connected Appliances Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Connected Appliances Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Connected Appliances as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Connected Appliances Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Connected Appliances Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Connected Appliances Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Connected Appliances Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Connected Appliances Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Connected Appliances Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Connected Appliances Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Connected Appliances Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Connected Appliances Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Connected Appliances Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Connected Appliances Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Connected Appliances Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Connected Appliances Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Connected Appliances Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Appliances Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Appliances Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Connected Appliances Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Connected Appliances Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Connected Appliances Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Connected Appliances Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Appliances Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Appliances Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Connected Appliances by Application

4.1 Connected Appliances Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Household

4.2 Global Connected Appliances Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Connected Appliances Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Connected Appliances Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Connected Appliances Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Connected Appliances by Application

4.5.2 Europe Connected Appliances by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Connected Appliances by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Connected Appliances by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Connected Appliances by Application

5 North America Connected Appliances Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Connected Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Connected Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Connected Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Connected Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Connected Appliances Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Connected Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Connected Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Connected Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Connected Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Connected Appliances Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Connected Appliances Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Connected Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Connected Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Connected Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Connected Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Connected Appliances Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Connected Appliances Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Connected Appliances Business

10.1 Whirlpool Corporation

10.1.1 Whirlpool Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Whirlpool Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Whirlpool Corporation Connected Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Whirlpool Corporation Connected Appliances Products Offered

10.1.5 Whirlpool Corporation Recent Development

10.2 AB Electrolux

10.2.1 AB Electrolux Corporation Information

10.2.2 AB Electrolux Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 AB Electrolux Connected Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Whirlpool Corporation Connected Appliances Products Offered

10.2.5 AB Electrolux Recent Development

10.3 Samsung Electronics

10.3.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Samsung Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Samsung Electronics Connected Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Samsung Electronics Connected Appliances Products Offered

10.3.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

10.4 LG Electronics

10.4.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

10.4.2 LG Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 LG Electronics Connected Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 LG Electronics Connected Appliances Products Offered

10.4.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

10.5 Haier Group

10.5.1 Haier Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Haier Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Haier Group Connected Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Haier Group Connected Appliances Products Offered

10.5.5 Haier Group Recent Development

10.6 BSH Appliance

10.6.1 BSH Appliance Corporation Information

10.6.2 BSH Appliance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 BSH Appliance Connected Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 BSH Appliance Connected Appliances Products Offered

10.6.5 BSH Appliance Recent Development

10.7 Miele & Cie KG

10.7.1 Miele & Cie KG Corporation Information

10.7.2 Miele & Cie KG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Miele & Cie KG Connected Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Miele & Cie KG Connected Appliances Products Offered

10.7.5 Miele & Cie KG Recent Development

10.8 Panasonic

10.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.8.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Panasonic Connected Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Panasonic Connected Appliances Products Offered

10.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.9 Robam

10.9.1 Robam Corporation Information

10.9.2 Robam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Robam Connected Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Robam Connected Appliances Products Offered

10.9.5 Robam Recent Development

10.10 Midea

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Connected Appliances Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Midea Connected Appliances Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Midea Recent Development

11 Connected Appliances Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Connected Appliances Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Connected Appliances Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

