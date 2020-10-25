4G/5G infrastructure Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth|Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Ericsson (SE)

Complete study of the global 4G/5G infrastructure market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global 4G/5G infrastructure industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on 4G/5G infrastructure production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global 4G/5G infrastructure market include Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Ericsson (SE), Samsung (KR), NEC (JP), Mediatek (TW), Cisco (US), Marvell, Qorvo (US), Huawei (CN), Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Femtocell, Pico Cell, Micro Cell, Macro Cell

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global 4G/5G infrastructure industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the 4G/5G infrastructure manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall 4G/5G infrastructure industry.

Segmentation Description By Product Type · , the product can be split into, Femtocell, Pico Cell, Micro Cell, Macro Cell By Application · , the product can be split into, Femtocell, Pico Cell, Micro Cell, Macro Cell Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are · Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Ericsson (SE), Samsung (KR), NEC (JP), Mediatek (TW), Cisco (US), Marvell, Qorvo (US), Huawei (CN) By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global 4G/5G infrastructure industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 4G/5G infrastructure market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 4G/5G infrastructure industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 4G/5G infrastructure market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 4G/5G infrastructure market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 4G/5G infrastructure market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of 4G/5G infrastructure

1.1 4G/5G infrastructure Market Overview

1.1.1 4G/5G infrastructure Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global 4G/5G infrastructure Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 4G/5G infrastructure Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global 4G/5G infrastructure Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global 4G/5G infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Smart Home

2.5 Autonomous Driving

2.6 Smart Cities

2.7 Industrial IoT

2.8 Smart Farming

3 4G/5G infrastructure Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global 4G/5G infrastructure Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 4G/5G infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Logistics and Shipping

3.5 Security and Surveilance

4 Global 4G/5G infrastructure Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 4G/5G infrastructure as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 4G/5G infrastructure Market

4.4 Global Top Players 4G/5G infrastructure Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players 4G/5G infrastructure Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 4G/5G infrastructure Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Qualcomm (US)

5.1.1 Qualcomm (US) Profile

5.1.2 Qualcomm (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Qualcomm (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Qualcomm (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Qualcomm (US) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.2 Intel (US)

5.2.1 Intel (US) Profile

5.2.2 Intel (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Intel (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Intel (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Intel (US) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Ericsson (SE)

5.5.1 Ericsson (SE) Profile

5.3.2 Ericsson (SE) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Ericsson (SE) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Ericsson (SE) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Samsung (KR) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.4 Samsung (KR)

5.4.1 Samsung (KR) Profile

5.4.2 Samsung (KR) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Samsung (KR) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Samsung (KR) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Samsung (KR) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.5 NEC (JP)

5.5.1 NEC (JP) Profile

5.5.2 NEC (JP) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 NEC (JP) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 NEC (JP) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 NEC (JP) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.6 Mediatek (TW)

5.6.1 Mediatek (TW) Profile

5.6.2 Mediatek (TW) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Mediatek (TW) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Mediatek (TW) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Mediatek (TW) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.7 Cisco (US)

5.7.1 Cisco (US) Profile

5.7.2 Cisco (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Cisco (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Cisco (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Cisco (US) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Marvell

5.8.1 Marvell Profile

5.8.2 Marvell Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Marvell Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Marvell Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Marvell Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.9 Qorvo (US)

5.9.1 Qorvo (US) Profile

5.9.2 Qorvo (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Qorvo (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Qorvo (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Qorvo (US) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.10 Huawei (CN)

5.10.1 Huawei (CN) Profile

5.10.2 Huawei (CN) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Huawei (CN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Huawei (CN) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Huawei (CN) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

6 North America 4G/5G infrastructure by Players and by Application

6.1 North America 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe 4G/5G infrastructure by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China 4G/5G infrastructure by Players and by Application

8.1 China 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Rest of Asia Pacific 4G/5G infrastructure by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Latin America 4G/5G infrastructure by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 Middle East & Africa 4G/5G infrastructure by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa 4G/5G infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 4G/5G infrastructure Market Dynamics

12.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

12.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

12.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

