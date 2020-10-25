3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026|Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, PTC Inc.

Complete study of the global 3D Modeling CAD Software market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global 3D Modeling CAD Software industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on 3D Modeling CAD Software production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global 3D Modeling CAD Software market include Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, PTC Inc., Siemens PLM Software, Oracle Corporation., Bentley Systems, Bricsys NV, CAXA Technology, Schott Systeme, Graphisoft, Intergraph Corporation, SolidWorks Corporation, ZWCAD Software

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global 3D Modeling CAD Software industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the 3D Modeling CAD Software manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall 3D Modeling CAD Software industry.

Computer Aided Design (CAD) is a software used for design documentation and mechanical designing. CAD software is used as an alternative for manual drafting method and it is an automated method of mechanical designing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 3D Modeling CAD Software Market

The global 3D Modeling CAD Software market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2026, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.

Global 3D Modeling CAD Software Scope and Segment

The global 3D Modeling CAD Software market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Modeling CAD Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

By the type, the market is primarily split into:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises

By the application, this report covers the following segments:
- Small Business
- Midsize Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
- Other

Competitive Landscape:

The 3D Modeling CAD Software key manufacturers in this market include: Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, PTC Inc., Siemens PLM Software, Oracle Corporation., Bentley Systems, Bricsys NV, CAXA Technology, Schott Systeme, Graphisoft, Intergraph Corporation, SolidWorks Corporation, ZWCAD Software

By Region:
· North America
  o U.S.
  o Canada
· Europe
  o Germany
  o U.K.
  o France
  o Italy
  o Spain
  o Rest of Europe
· Asia Pacific
  o China
  o India
  o Japan
  o Rest of Asia Pacific
· Middle East & Africa
  o GCC
  o South Africa
  o Rest of Middle East & Africa
· Latin America
  o Brazil
  o Mexico
  o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global 3D Modeling CAD Software industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 3D Modeling CAD Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 3D Modeling CAD Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 3D Modeling CAD Software market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 3D Modeling CAD Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 3D Modeling CAD Software market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of 3D Modeling CAD Software

1.1 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Overview

1.1.1 3D Modeling CAD Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global 3D Modeling CAD Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global 3D Modeling CAD Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global 3D Modeling CAD Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Cloud-based

2.5 On-premises

3 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global 3D Modeling CAD Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 3D Modeling CAD Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Small Business

3.5 Midsize Enterprise

3.6 Large Enterprise

3.7 Other

4 Global 3D Modeling CAD Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 3D Modeling CAD Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 3D Modeling CAD Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players 3D Modeling CAD Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players 3D Modeling CAD Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Autodesk

5.1.1 Autodesk Profile

5.1.2 Autodesk Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Autodesk Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Autodesk Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.2 Dassault Systemes

5.2.1 Dassault Systemes Profile

5.2.2 Dassault Systemes Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Dassault Systemes Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 PTC Inc.

5.5.1 PTC Inc. Profile

5.3.2 PTC Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 PTC Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 PTC Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.4 Siemens PLM Software

5.4.1 Siemens PLM Software Profile

5.4.2 Siemens PLM Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Siemens PLM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Siemens PLM Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.5 Oracle Corporation.

5.5.1 Oracle Corporation. Profile

5.5.2 Oracle Corporation. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Oracle Corporation. Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Oracle Corporation. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Oracle Corporation. Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.6 Bentley Systems

5.6.1 Bentley Systems Profile

5.6.2 Bentley Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Bentley Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Bentley Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.7 Bricsys NV

5.7.1 Bricsys NV Profile

5.7.2 Bricsys NV Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Bricsys NV Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Bricsys NV Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Bricsys NV Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 CAXA Technology

5.8.1 CAXA Technology Profile

5.8.2 CAXA Technology Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 CAXA Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 CAXA Technology Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 CAXA Technology Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.9 Schott Systeme

5.9.1 Schott Systeme Profile

5.9.2 Schott Systeme Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Schott Systeme Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Schott Systeme Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Schott Systeme Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.10 Graphisoft

5.10.1 Graphisoft Profile

5.10.2 Graphisoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Graphisoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Graphisoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Graphisoft Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.11 Intergraph Corporation

5.11.1 Intergraph Corporation Profile

5.11.2 Intergraph Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Intergraph Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Intergraph Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Intergraph Corporation Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.12 SolidWorks Corporation

5.12.1 SolidWorks Corporation Profile

5.12.2 SolidWorks Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 SolidWorks Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 SolidWorks Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 SolidWorks Corporation Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.13 ZWCAD Software

5.13.1 ZWCAD Software Profile

5.13.2 ZWCAD Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 ZWCAD Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 ZWCAD Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 ZWCAD Software Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

6 North America 3D Modeling CAD Software by Players and by Application

6.1 North America 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe 3D Modeling CAD Software by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China 3D Modeling CAD Software by Players and by Application

8.1 China 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Rest of Asia Pacific 3D Modeling CAD Software by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Latin America 3D Modeling CAD Software by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 Middle East & Africa 3D Modeling CAD Software by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 3D Modeling CAD Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

12.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

12.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

