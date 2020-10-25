Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026|Fishbowl Inventory, Tipalti, SAP

Complete study of the global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software market include Fishbowl Inventory, Tipalti, SAP, Aptean, Epicor, Syncron International, IFS AB, Appian, Axway, Magaya Corporation

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software industry.

Segmentation Description By Product Type · Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software is the software tools or modules used in executing supply chain transactions, managing supplier relationships and controlling associated business processes.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software MarketThe global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2026, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Scope and SegmentThe global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.By the type, the market is primarily split into, On-premise Logistics Software, Cloud Logistics Software, OtherBy the application, this report covers the following segments, Logistics Enterprise, Government, Military, Agriculture, OthersCompetitive Landscape:The Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software key manufacturers in this market include:, Fishbowl Inventory, Tipalti, SAP, Aptean, Epicor, Syncron International, IFS AB, Appian, Axway, Magaya Corporation Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are · Fishbowl Inventory, Tipalti, SAP, Aptean, Epicor, Syncron International, IFS AB, Appian, Axway, Magaya Corporation By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software

1.1 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 On-premise Logistics Software

2.5 Cloud Logistics Software

2.6 Other

3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Logistics Enterprise

3.5 Government

3.6 Military

3.7 Agriculture

3.8 Others

4 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Fishbowl Inventory

5.1.1 Fishbowl Inventory Profile

5.1.2 Fishbowl Inventory Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Fishbowl Inventory Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Fishbowl Inventory Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Fishbowl Inventory Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.2 Tipalti

5.2.1 Tipalti Profile

5.2.2 Tipalti Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Tipalti Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Tipalti Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Tipalti Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 SAP

5.5.1 SAP Profile

5.3.2 SAP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 SAP Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 SAP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Aptean Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.4 Aptean

5.4.1 Aptean Profile

5.4.2 Aptean Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Aptean Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Aptean Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Aptean Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.5 Epicor

5.5.1 Epicor Profile

5.5.2 Epicor Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Epicor Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Epicor Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Epicor Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.6 Syncron International

5.6.1 Syncron International Profile

5.6.2 Syncron International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Syncron International Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Syncron International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Syncron International Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.7 IFS AB

5.7.1 IFS AB Profile

5.7.2 IFS AB Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 IFS AB Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 IFS AB Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 IFS AB Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Appian

5.8.1 Appian Profile

5.8.2 Appian Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Appian Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Appian Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Appian Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.9 Axway

5.9.1 Axway Profile

5.9.2 Axway Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Axway Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Axway Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Axway Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.10 Magaya Corporation

5.10.1 Magaya Corporation Profile

5.10.2 Magaya Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Magaya Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Magaya Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Magaya Corporation Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

6 North America Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software by Players and by Application

8.1 China Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Rest of Asia Pacific Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Latin America Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 Middle East & Africa Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

12.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

12.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

